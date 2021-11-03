"He's got a kid": Instagram model Noelle Leyva exposes Austin McBroom and Jason Derulo for sliding into her DMs

Instagram fitness model Noelle Leyva has accused Ace Family’s Austin McBroom and singer-songwriter Jason Derulo of sliding into her direct messages, leaving the internet dumbfounded.

The model appeared on the podcast Raw Talk, hosted by Bradley Martyn. Leyva is best known for her fitness motivational content online. She has amassed over 433,000 followers on Instagram and is popular on TikTok as well.

In the latest episode titled “STEVEWILLDOIT's assistant Tells all”, the fitness model reveals explosive information regarding the two men who have been accused of cheating priorly as well.

What did Noelle Leyva say about Austin McBroom and Jason Derulo?

In the episode, which aired today, the 20-year-old adamantly mentioned the two celebrities who have messaged her on Instagram. The clip, which is going viral, includes host Martyn speaking about Leyva’s dating life.

He mentions in the video that the model has acquired several high-profile men interested in her, saying:

“I looked through all her DMs. She has got DM-ed by everyone you can think of. All blue checks.”

The “blue checks” mentioned above include verified Instagram accounts which happen to be of well-known celebrities.

As Martyn’s podcast guests Jessie Jacobsen and Aaron Steinberg nudged him to name a few of the celebrities seen in Leyva’s messages, he quickly revealed one of them to be the Ace Family patriarch Austin McBroom.

Following the name reveal, Leyva shouted: “STOP!”

Austin McBroom, 29 is married to former Victoria’s Secret model Catherine McBroom. The two are parents to their three children Elle, Alaïa and Steel.

Austin McBroom has previously been accused of cheating on his long-term wife. Fellow YouTubers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau have relentlessly exposed the YouTuber-boxer of cheating on his wife.

As the podcast progressed, Noelle Leyva revealed that Jason Derulo was one of the many men who had slid into her DMs. As she revealed the name of the “Savage Love” singer, co-host Jacobsen shouted in surprise:

“Jason, you piece of dirty dog sh*t!”

Similar to Austin McBroom, Derulo is a father as well. Derulo co-parents his five-month-old baby boy along with actor Jena Frumes. It was reported that Derulo had been cheating on the mother of his child, but they rumoredly got back together this Halloween. Pictures of them taking part in festivities appeared online as well.

Internet sleuths were awestruck by the assertions made on the show. Reacting to Austin McBroom and Jason Derulo sliding into Leyva’s DMs, comments on Instagram read:

“Jena deserves better.”

“And @catherinemcbroom will STILL STAND by her “husband”. At what point do you step away? Cheating accusations, SEEMS like he can be a real DCK to her, put his family in debt & lost their “forever home”. What will they have left to leave their kids but a bunch of judgements???? I hope one day she WAKES UP!”

Another comment read:

“That sucks. I love Jena too.”

Since being exposed, neither Jason Derulo nor Austin McBroom have stood against the public statements made by Noelle Leyva. McBroom’s wife Catherine has been endlessly questioned by paparazzi about her husband cheating on her priorly, but she has always denied the cheating allegations.

