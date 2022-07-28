"She deserves way better": Married at First Sight fans don't believe Mitch and Krysten's marriage will last 

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Mitch and Krysten met each other's families before heading on their honeymoon. While Krysten was very excited, Mitch said he could not force any connection, and things were awkward between them. Mitch also told Krysten that he was a very picky eater.

While meeting with Mitch's loved ones, his family tried to warn her that Mitch was very straightforward and truthful, which might hurt her. They also said he was involved in his work as an environmentalist. Fans also saw Mitch behaving rudely in front of the hairdresser in the second episode.

While Krysten was happy to learn that the couple was going to Mexico for their honeymoon, Mitch was more concerned about the trash that could harm the environment, which upset Krysten a lot. He revealed in front of all the other couples that he initially thought his mother-in-law was his bride because she looked so young and pretty.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Mitch was very rude, and Krysten deserved someone better after being hurt so much by her ex-boyfriend.

Gina.Christine🇺🇸🇮🇹 @Gina__Christine

The guy cares more about recycling than he does marriage.

She deserves way better and I think she'll call it quits. 🤞🏼

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS The couple that don't make it to decision day has to be Mitch and Krysten.The guy cares more about recycling than he does marriage.She deserves way better and I think she'll call it quits. 🤞🏼 #MAFS SanDiego The couple that don't make it to decision day has to be Mitch and Krysten.The guy cares more about recycling than he does marriage.She deserves way better and I think she'll call it quits. 🤞🏼#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSSanDiego https://t.co/nPPeenxPMD

Married at First Sight fans call out Mitch for being a drag

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to express their dislike of Mitch and said that he and Krysten would not make it through the experiment.

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Bibbi* @bibbiamina

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Mitch is irkin me. He was a Manny. I thought he was gonna be fun and adventurous. He's actin like a *!+(# #MAFS sandiego Mitch is irkin me. He was a Manny. I thought he was gonna be fun and adventurous. He's actin like a *!+(##MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

Morgan @morganlgeb How long before krysten and Mitch self implode #MafsSanDiego How long before krysten and Mitch self implode #MafsSanDiego

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine #MAFS Now Krysten is getting annoyed by Mitch. I bet Mitch’s family will love her and blames Mitch for screwing up the relationship. He seems no fun! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS SanDiego Now Krysten is getting annoyed by Mitch. I bet Mitch’s family will love her and blames Mitch for screwing up the relationship. He seems no fun! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSSanDiego https://t.co/KDTA2DP4ut

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples had their first night together after the wedding and headed to their honeymoon in Mexico. Morgan and Binh finally got married, and Binh apologized for cutting her honeymoon short. He offered to take her on a second honeymoon to Tokyo, a place Morgan liked.

Lindy and Miguel decided to talk and cuddle on their wedding night. Lindy grew a little anxious about not being able to find her pajamas and made Miguel wait for 20 minutes. The two talked about their shared love for traveling. Lindy revealed that she wanted to sleep and have snakes while going on tour instead of being an anxious traveler.

Their meeting with family members got awkward as Lindy's brother and Miguel's sister asked them questions about astrology and sex. Miguel's sister also said her brother could help Lindy with her student debt issues.

Stacia and Nate talked about being best friends and cuddled together while sharing their school stories. The couple also discussed their stories about being bullied for coming from a mixed origin.

The episode description reads,

"Four newlywed couples, who have never met each other before, spend their first night together, sharing stories, secrets, and a bed; In the morning, each is bombarded with personal questions from their spouse's friends and family."

Alexis and Justin told the other couples they had previously matched on Hinge. Alexis awkwardly announced in front of others that Justin had been a celibate for the past year and a half. Mitch said in a confessional that he had also not been physical with anyone in a long time, but not because of his own choice.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight features 5 couples:

Stacia and Nate

Krysten and Mitch

Morgan and Binh

Lindy and Miguel

Alexis and Justin

The show airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far