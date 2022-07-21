"Watch that one Stacia": Married at First Sight fans feel Nate's friend Megan has feelings for him

Tonight on Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 3, Stacia met Nate's friends who asked her if she would be comfortable with Nate hanging out with his female friends. She said that she would not be concerned about anything unless and until they cross certain boundaries.

She then personally met Megan, who had been friends with Nate for over a year. She said that Nate was fortunate and that he got a good one. Adding to this, she said Nate was very sweet, emotional, and caring.

Stacia was slightly concerned when Megan mentioned that the two used to enjoy game nights together, often hiked, and watched the sunset together. She thought they were intimate experiences and immediately told her husband to have fewer game nights.

She said that she did not want her marriage to be disrespected. Married at First Sight fans felt that Megan had feelings for Nate, and the two may have been intimate before the wedding.

Married at First Sight fans praise Stacia for standing up for her marriage

Fans took to Twitter to express their doubts about the bond between Nate and Megan. They felt that either Megan had feelings for Nate or the two had been physically intimate before Nate married Stacia.

Some fans called Stacia jealous but were indeed concerned about her new marriage. They also praised Stacia for telling her husband not to have game nights with her.

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Lindy and Miguel enjoyed their reception party. Lindy revealed that she had never slow danced before this, but Miguel made her feel comfortable. She said she was having the best time of her life and was crushing on her husband.

Lindy's mother and brother developed some friction as Miguel said organizational religion did not make sense to him. Lindy's brother said he always wanted someone more religious for her young sister.

Krysten and Mitch got married tonight. Initially, Mitch was not attracted to his bride and seemed more interested in Krysten's mother. Krysten said that she found Mitch attractive and was happy that her father agreed to walk her down the aisle.

Mitch said he did not like that Krysten was all dressed up and preferred girls with less makeup. He also told her that financial success was not very important to him.

Justin's brother accepted the marriage and got emotional. Alexis stated that she did not want to pressure him for physical intimacy because Justin had been celibate for the past year and a half. Alexis also revealed that Justin should not give up on her if the couple is fighting and should contact her. Alexis's sister also said she would be there for her sister whenever she called her.

Morgan said that the couple would get married next Saturday. Binh said in a video confession that he did everything he could to protect himself but still caught the virus.

Married at First Sight Season 15 airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

