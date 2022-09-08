"Justin is emotionally manipulative": Married at First Sight fans divided as Justin and Alexis fight about their relationship's progress 

Married at First Sight aired a new episode on Wednesday, September 7.

Tonight, Alexis and Justin made a collage out of their wedding photos and decided that it was not too late to solve their marriage problems. Alexis said that while there were issues recurring in their marriage, they still shared good times together and could make progress in their relationship in the future.

But at the one-month anniversary dinner party with other couples, Alexis claimed that she had nothing to share about her marriage's progress. She knew that Justin was very emotional and did not want to hurt him by saying that they were having issues in front of others. She said that she wanted to listen to others but Justin found it odd that she didn't say anything.

After much forcing by Justin, Alexis said that Justin had no self-regulation or constraints and that it hurt her when he made mistakes. She also felt that Justin's personality changed every day, and that scared her.

After this, when Justin chose not to say anything, Alexis claimed that her was trying a 'tit-for tat' strategy because she had refused to say anything about their relationship earlier. The couple eventually left the table and stormed off in different directions.

Married at First Sight fans were divided over the whole ordeal. While some fans felt that Justin was manipulating Alexis emotionally, others said that Alexis was creating drama and embarrassing Justin in public for no reason.

Married at First Sight fans have mixed reactions to Alexis and Justin fighting

Some Married at First Sight fans felt that Alexis was being hypocritical by not commenting on her marriage but interfering in Morgan's marriage by telling her that Binh had been discussing personal details about his marriage with Justin. Alexis was also slammed for embarrassing Justin in public.

Other fans felt that Justin was overreacting and was being mad for no reason.

What happened on Married at First Sight this week?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples celebrated their first month of marriage. The experts asked them to focus on the needs of their partners and the demands of their marriage.

Krysten met her friend Zoe to make candles. During this, Kysten confessed that while her marriage was good in general, Mitch was not supportive of her career choices. She complained that Mitch was fixated on believing that real estate was negative, and added that her parents would not approve of a man who did not support her career.

Meanwhile, Morgan complained to her friend Debbie that Binh was talking to Justin every day about their marriage and the nurse incident, despite her telling him not to. She confronted him at Justin's house, where he went straight after their fight.

Justin spoke to his brother and accepted that his marriage was difficult because he had random meltdowns. Alexis felt that she was on an emotional rollercoaster and was not sure what she would decide to do on decision day.

The episode description reads:

"As they celebrate their one-month anniversaries, the couples reflect on their progress and set their sights on the road to Decision Day; while some seek to recapture the magic they've lost, others struggle to foster trust."

Stacia spoke to her mother about her trust issues and fear of staying in a loveless marriage. She was very trusting in the past and people have let her down because of the same. Stacia's mother advised her to give Nate some space and a new opportunity to let him fall in love with her.

Miguel took Lindy on a boat tour for their anniversary while Mitch took Krysten to a Buddhist yoga center. Stacia volunteered to babysit Krysten's dog because Nate wanted a dog in the future. She and Nate signed their post nup and decided to deivide assets proportinately.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

