"Poor doggy": Married at First Sight fans divided as Justin's dog bites Alexis' pet

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Alexis and Justin returned from their honeymoon and moved into a small apartment provided by the showmakers. Justin was excited about the fact that two dogs and a cat would also live in the apartment, and adorably, Alexis referred to her dog as her child.

The first pet meeting did not go well as Justin's dog bit Alexis's dog in the eye. Justin tried to cover it up, saying it was nothing big, but Alexis noticed her dog's eye bleeding. She became angry and went to the vet alone. Her dog was made to wear a cone for a week.

Married at First Sight fans were upset over the ordeal and felt that the situation could have been avoided had Justin held on to his dog, Maya, when she was growling at Alexis's dog. Some fans felt that Justin was not to blame, but the couple should have at least googled how to introduce new dogs to each other.

Caroline @CaroBe_19 #MarriedAtFirstSight Poor doggy. They definitely should’ve looked up how to introduce dogs to each other and as soon as one started growling they should’ve separated them. #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight SanDiego #MAFS15 #MarriedAtFirstSight 15 Poor doggy. They definitely should’ve looked up how to introduce dogs to each other and as soon as one started growling they should’ve separated them. #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightSanDiego #MAFS15 #MarriedAtFirstSight15

Married at First Sight fans split over the Alexis-Justin pet incident

Some Married at First Sight fans felt that Justin should have separated Maya from the other pets if he knew his pet was aggressive. Others felt that Alexis should not have been angry at Justin and that the couple should have learned how to introduce pets.

Sho @4realsho #MAFS awww, poor Justin... I understand why Alexis mad but it wasn't his fault #MAFS sandiego awww, poor Justin... I understand why Alexis mad but it wasn't his fault 😢 #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

💐 TARYN 💐 @sugarc0atme #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m sad for Justin because he clearly didn’t know. However, there’s a whole process for introducing pets, just like with kids. Can’t just put everyone in a house and expect them to get along from day 1. #MAFS #MAFS SanDiego I’m sad for Justin because he clearly didn’t know. However, there’s a whole process for introducing pets, just like with kids. Can’t just put everyone in a house and expect them to get along from day 1. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSSanDiego

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 @lifetimetv Awww poor doggie. Yeah dude, your dog didn't care for the other pets you should've put your dog in the other room. I saw that one coming! #MAFSsandiego Awww poor doggie. Yeah dude, your dog didn't care for the other pets you should've put your dog in the other room. I saw that one coming! #MAFSsandiego @lifetimetv

Kimberly Coombs @KimberlyCoombs5 #MarriedAtFirstSight Why is she just blaming Justin? They really should have done all the research on how to integrate the dogs?! It’s not easy to bring two dogs together! #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Why is she just blaming Justin? They really should have done all the research on how to integrate the dogs?! It’s not easy to bring two dogs together! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/8FLe6tIebR

marie @m_sarr

She’s not ready for marriage

#MAFS Why is she mad at Justin for something his dog did to her dog?She’s not ready for marriage #MAFS sandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight Why is she mad at Justin for something his dog did to her dog? She’s not ready for marriage #MAFS #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight

After the biting incident, Justin took his dog, Maya, to an aggressive dog training camp and told Alexis that he would give her up if she did not change. Justin has had Maya since she was five weeks old. Alexis revealed that she was afraid that Justin's dog might bite her as well. She said that she did not feel safe with Justin's pet anymore.

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 6

Last week on Married at First Sight, Krysten told the other ladies that Mitch had confessed to not being attracted to her and still made a move after being attracted to Krysten's handling of the situation. She denied having a physical relationship with him but was still 'Team Mitch' because she wanted to save her marriage.

Lindy and Miguel became the first couple to be physically intimate. Stacia confirmed from Lindy that the intercourse was not done under pressure. Additionally, Miguel said that he was invested in the marriage for at least eight weeks, after which he would see how things worked out. Following this claim, Lindy was angry at him and did not want to establish feelings for someone who might leave her. She complained about him to other couples but defended him when Stacia asked him personal questions.

The episode description reads,

"Things get hot in Mexico as the honeymoons continue for the newlyweds; one groom suddenly drops the L word; another groom can't see past the eight-week mark; another betrays his new wife's trust when he reveals her biggest secret to others."

Morgan told Binh that she still had a semester left for her bachelor's degree but was still working as a nurse. She had hidden this from the experts. Binh disclosed this secret to Justin, and this hurt Morgan.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

