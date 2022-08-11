"Binh is childish": Married at First Sight fans slam Binh for breaking Morgan's trust

On tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, newly married couple Morgan and Binh talked about the issues in their relationship. Binh confronted Morgan about not having a close relationship with her family members like him. He felt that it was a huge red flag and wanted clarity regarding her issues with her father, despite them only having been married for a few days.

He also disclosed a very private conversation about his wife's finances to Justin. Morgan had student debts and still had one semester left for her BSN degree, so Binh believed that she was not officially a nurse and had lied to experts. Morgan and Binh decided to talk about the same later on, but Binh first went to Justin for advice. Justin later revealed the secret to his wife Alexis.

Morgan was shocked by Binh's betrayal and said that her BSN degree was not an educational qualification but an advanced course for pay raise as a nurse. Later on, Binh confessed that he may have overreacted to the entire ordeal.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Binh for automatically assuming that his wife would have a good relationship with her parents. They felt that Binh betrayed Morgan by disclosing such a big secret to his friend.

Married at First Sight fans slam Binh for sharing Morgan's secret

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Binh for breaking Morgan's trust. They also felt that Binh was being close-minded and stated that not everyone had a good relationship with their families.

Fans also slammed Binh for asking Morgan about her not having paid off her student loan debt. Many believed that it was uncommon to have paid off the debt so early on in life.

🗣Lo Dije @marasaidso

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS People take for granted having close family ties. Not everyone has that, Binh! If you have close family ties, be grateful...don't judge! Remember, we can't help the families we were born into. #MarriedAtFirstSight SanDiego #MAFS sandiego People take for granted having close family ties. Not everyone has that, Binh! If you have close family ties, be grateful...don't judge! Remember, we can't help the families we were born into.#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightSanDiego #MAFSsandiego

ShaHz @shAhzAdeh85 Binh I was rooting for you!!! Once you brake trust there’s no going back! #MAFSsandiego Binh I was rooting for you!!! Once you brake trust there’s no going back!#MAFSsandiego

Elle Good @ElleGood_ Morgan told Binh something and he went straight and told lol #mafssandiego Morgan told Binh something and he went straight and told lol #mafssandiego

Eben👼🏽☀️☔️🌈 @Ebfancy69 #MAFSsandiego #marriedatfirstsightsandiego Binh is faulting her for not being family oriented as if she Hadda choice ! He’s super weird and now this nursing thing ! He’s totally immature #MarriedAtFirstSight Binh is faulting her for not being family oriented as if she Hadda choice ! He’s super weird and now this nursing thing ! He’s totally immature #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego #marriedatfirstsightsandiego https://t.co/9lKg5pm5Dh

A quick recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 5

Last week on Married at First Sight, Mitch told his wife Krysten that he did not feel physically attracted to her. He decided to tell her the truth after his brother suggested that he do so. Krysten had previously complained about their relationship not moving fast enough.

Krysten was blindsided by the confession but decided not to force him into anything. She decided to give her relationship with Mitch a chance.

Justin told his wife that he loved Alexis just days after marrying her. However, Alexis was not ready to take the leap. Justin cried after confessing his love for Alexis and told her that he was sure that their wedding would work out in the end. The two went horse riding together on the beach. Justin said he felt that the whole experience was like a dream.

The episode description reads:

"In Puerto Vallarta, the newlyweds enjoy their honeymoon of paddleboarding, horseback riding and whale watching; one husband surprises his wife with the words "I love you," but another spouse makes a much more unpleasant declaration."

Stacia and Nate took part in their first activity together as husband and wife and went riding ATV cars. Nate left Stacia alone to record some Instagram videos, and this angered her. She asked him never to do so again and to find a balance between his personal and professional life.

Morgan and Binh arrived on their honeymoon and went on a yacht trip with the other couples.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish