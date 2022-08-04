"It's been like two days!": Married at First Sight fans divided as Justin confesses his love for Alexis

Episode 5 of Married at First Sight Season 15, titled Everything Whale be Okay, aired tonight on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. The episode was very dramatic and filled with awkward revelations. Justin confessed his love for his wife Alexis faster than other couples, just days after they married.
He said that his wife made it comfortable for him to confess about the same, but Alexis said that she did not like opening up all her cards in one go. Justin tried to pressure her to say it back, but she was unwilling to. Alexis told Justin that she wanted to mean the same when she told him about it.
After hearing the same, Justin started to cry and said he fell in love at first sight. He assured her that their marriage was going to work out.
Married at First Sight fans were split over the confession. Some fans felt it was relatively quick, and Justin caught Alexis off guard, while others slammed Justin for saying it so quickly and thought that he was way too emotional about the whole ordeal.
Married at First Sight fans feel Justin said it too soon
Some Married at First Sight fans praised Justin for his honesty and felt the couple would make it. Others slammed Justin for the same and thought he was confusing lust with love as he had been celibate for the past year and a half. Even other couples felt that he said it too fast.
What happened tonight on Married at First Sight?
Tonight on Married at First Sight, Stacia revealed that she was interested in being physically intimate with her husband after showering with him but waited for the same because she wanted the moment to be safe.
Lindy told Miguel that his snoring was adorable before opening up about her past of being in seventh-day Adventist schools her whole life. She also confessed to having been engaged in college. She said she moved in with her ex after graduation and that he was the only man she had said 'I love you' to.
Miguel was shocked to learn that Lindy was not in a serious relationship between 23 and 29. Lindy was concerned that love was a choice for her but a feeling for her husband as he did not feel connected to any of his past girlfriends.
Stacia and Nate went to ATV car racing together. Stacia was excited but was left all alone by Nate as he went to shoot some content for social media. Stacia told him not to do this in the future and asked him to find a balance between her relationship and his own life.
The episode description reads,
"In Puerto Vallarta, the newlyweds enjoy their honeymoon of paddleboarding, horseback riding and whale watching; one husband surprises his wife with the words "I love you," but another spouse makes a much more unpleasant declaration."
Married at First Sight Season 15 features five couples from San Diego who married without seeing or talking to each other before the wedding. The couples are:
- Alexis and Justin
- Krysten and Mitch
- Lindy and Miguel
- Morgan and Binh
- Stacia and Nate
The show airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the episodes on Philo and FuboTV.