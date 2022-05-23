Who is Billy Collins? All about Jodie Marsh's boyfriend as couple split amid cheating claims

English media personality Jodie Marsh has called it quits with her longtime boyfriend Billy Collins Nuttall, after claiming that he had "cheated on her their entire relationship."

Taking to her Instagram on May 22, the 43-year-old shared two posts where she revealed shocking details about Billy's infidelity, who is 17 years younger than her. In the post, she claimed that Billy had been s*xting and "begging" other women for their nude pictures which he had "by the bucketload."

"He admitted to everything when I confronted him and I have screen shot ALL the evidence to prove it as I'm not going to have anything think anything other than the truth. I gave him the world and it still wasn't enough."

Jodie Marsh further asked her followers to give her some space since, according to the post, she is still grieving for her mother, who passed away in September 2020 after battling cancer.

"Please allow me some space - I'm not even done grieving for my mum yet. This is really hard to comprehend as I truly thought I'd found my soulmate."

All you need to know about Billy Collins

As per his Spotify profile, Billy Collins is a self-taught British singer/songwriter who grew up listening to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Paul Weller, George Ezra, Green Day, and Jake Bugg, among many others.

Billy writes his music, plays it live at places around the country, and has been featured on radio stations and podcasts for many years. He's performed at iconic venues such as Ronnie Scotts, The Blues Kitchen, Leigh Folk Festival, and even B.B Kings in Memphis.

He is a solo artist and incorporates a high rhythm pattern with some lead in his style of playing.

As for Collins' relationship with Jodie Marsh, the duo began dating in 2019. At the time, Jodie was 40 and Billy was 23.

At the time, Marsh revealed on her blog that she planned to freeze her eggs so the duo could start a family together.

"I'm going to freeze my eggs. Billy and I have been talking about it and we have decided that I've got nothing to lose by freezing my eggs. As you know from previous blogs, I had kind of decided I didn't want children but then falling in love can totally change all that (plus I'm a woman and we are prone to changing our minds in an instant without explanation)."

Jodie Marsh has had a rocky relationship timeline with ex-partners

Jodie and Billy's romance came to light after the former revealed that she had broken up with her ex Wayne Lennox in January 2019.

Her romance with Wayne ended her three-year celibacy vow, which she took after her divorce from second husband James Placido in 2016.

Jodie had only been married for eight months when she publicly announced their divorce in a long Twitter outburst in which she claimed he had made some "monetary demands."

Jodie Marsh was also married for two months to Matt Peacock in 2007, after meeting on the reality program Totally Jodie Marsh: Who'll Take Her Up the Aisle?

Jodie also briefly dated female hairstylist Nina in 2008, and they both featured on Snog, Marry, Avoid? A year following their breakup, she swore to be celibate for five years.

It was a condition she kept when she dated TOWIE's Kirk Norcross for only two weeks in 2012, as he subsequently claimed in an interview that she refused to sleep with him.

In 2006, Jodie Marsh and DJ David Doyle were engaged after dating for only 11 days before calling it quits weeks later.

Edited by Khushi Singh