Who is Funke Akindele? Nigerian actress's stepson accuses her and husband of infidelity

Benito, Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's stepson, alleges that his parents cheated on each other during their marriage. He revealed the news on Friday in an Instagram live video.

Benito began by claiming that his father had cheated on his wife, resulting in a major conflict, and that Akindale was complicit in the same as she cheated on her husband as well. He claimed that the Chief Daddy star used to scream at the top of her lungs inside her home, accusing her husband of stealing money from the family's bank account.

Benito, during the live, revealed that the actress used to belittle her employees and that he witnessed her crew breaking down after she chastised them.

He went on to say that Akindele and his father had not slept in the same room in two years. Benito recalls that a month ago, all was not well in his parents’ marriage. He claimed that Akindele was a horrible person, and his father allegedly assaulted him.

Benito stated that he and JJC fell out after he was expelled for bringing alcohol to the school. He explained how the rapper repeatedly hit him inside the car as they drove home and he reportedly sustained bruises on his face, neck, and ribs.

Everything about Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is a famous Nigerian film actress and producer (Image via funkejenifaakindele/Instagram)

Funke Akindele appeared in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002. She played the role of Bisi, a curious and highly intelligent secondary school student in the show.

She gained recognition for her role in the 2008 comedy-drama Jenifa. It received four nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 and Akindele won the Africa Movie Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

During her career, Akindele was also embroiled in a controversy after it was reported that she would make her Hollywood debut with Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. She was rumored to play Dora Milaje, and IMDb confirmed this. However, her name was later replaced by Genevieve Nnaji's.

In a 2016 interview, the 44-year-old revealed that she was working less in the Yoruba film industry at the time due to piracy. She is currently well-known for her role in Jenifa's Diary, a spin-off of her film Jenifa.

Akindele appeared in the 2018 comedy film Moms at War along with Omoni Oboli. She also appeared in a 2019 web series called Aiyetoro Town, a spin-off of Jenifa’s Diary. Funke made her directorial debut with the 2019 political drama film, Your Excellency.

Funke Akindele runs an NGO called the Jenifa Foundation that aims to provide young people with vocational skills. She has signed endorsement deals with Dettol, Irokotv, Keystone Bank, and Waw Nigeria.

Her gangster comedy Omo Ghetto holds the record of being the highest-grossing movie of all time. The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) reported that the movie grossed N468,036,300 after being in the top spot for three weeks.

Edited by Babylona Bora