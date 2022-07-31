Lies Between Friends cast list: Matreya Scarrwener, Zibby Allen and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's new thriller Lies Between Friends will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 31, 2022. The film revolves around the members of a wealthy family whose lives change forever after the daughter of a family friend visits them. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''A wealthy family’s life is upended when the 18-year-old daughter of a family friend comes to live with them for a few months.''

The movie stars Matreya Scarrwener and Zibby Allen, among many others, in major roles. With that said, take a look at the cast of the upcoming Lifetime thriller:

Lifetime's Lies Between Friends cast list: Matreya Scarrwener and others in major roles

1) Matreya Scarrwener

Actress Matreya Scarrwener plays one of the major roles in the film. She's best known for her work on Cradle Did Fall, Once Upon a Time, and Ties That Bind, to name a few. As a young and promising actress, Scarrwener has been quite impressive in the roles she's played over the years, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from her in Lies Between Friends.

Not many details about her role in the film are known at this point, but she is expected to portray the role of the strange guest in the movie. Based on the synopsis, this probably means she might be playing a grey character.

2) Zibby Allen

Zibby Allen plays another crucial role in the film. The actress is best known for her performance in Netflix's acclaimed romantic drama Virgin River. Apart from that, Allen has also been a part of popular productions like The Vows We Keep, Waiting for Ophelia, Man Camp, and many more.

3) Peter Benson

Peter Benson is also a part of the main cast of Lies Between Friends. Details about his role in the film are currently being kept under tight wraps. Benson has appeared in The Healing Powers of Dude, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Mech-X4, among other notable productions.

Details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed. The film is directed by Ann Forry from a script written by Lauren Balson Carter. Forry is a noted casting director who's worked on a number of films, shows, commercials, and short films over the years.

More details about Lies Between Friends and what to expect

Lies Between Friends tells the intriguing story of an elite family whose lives are turned upside down after a family friend's daughter goes to stay with them for a few months. Based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping, character-driven thriller drama exploring a number of fascinating themes.

With a cast of highly talented actors, audiences can look forward to a memorable and entertaining cinematic experience with impressive performances. Fans of Lifetime's other popular thrillers like Fit to Kill and Jailbreak Lovers will certainly find this one interesting. The movie is reportedly believed to have been filmed in Vancouver.

You can watch Lies Between Friends on Lifetime on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET.

