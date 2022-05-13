Lifetime's Fit to Kill cast list: Revell Carpenter, Sarah Voigt and others star in thriller film

Fit to Kill debuts on Saturday, May 14, at 8/7c exclusively on the Lifetime channel. The suspenseful drama, also known as A Job to Die For, courtesy of Lifetime, will sate the insatiable need for the genre.

The gripping thriller reveals that achieving one's ideal career may have its own set of potentially fatal repercussions. Sadie (Revell Carpenter), a driven young lady with aspirations of a career in the fashion industry, is given the chance to work for Claudia (Maeve Quinlan), a former model turned successful fashion designer.

What starts out as a dream job for her soon turns into a nightmare after a spate of weird and dramatic incidents start occurring in her new boss's life. Sarah Voigt as Lynn plays a supporting character in the forthcoming film.

The official synopsis of Lifetime TV's Fit to Kill states:

"Landing a dream job has deadly consequences in this shocking thriller. A young woman who dreams of working in the fashion industry jumps at the chance to work for a celebrity model turned fashion designer. But after a series of extreme outbursts and bizarre events, she begins to question whether her job is worth it after all."

Meet the cast of Lifetime's Fit to Kill

Get acquainted with the cast of the promising thriller.

1) Maeve Quinlan as Claudia

Maeve Quinlan @maevequinlan Getting excited!!!!! Fit To Kill premieres Saturday, May 14 at 8pm on Lifetime Getting excited!!!!! Fit To Kill premieres Saturday, May 14 at 8pm on Lifetime 📺 🔪 💃 https://t.co/tnx0CBC1Wg

Maeve Quinlan began her professional tennis career at the age of 16, competing in big events such as the French Open and obtaining a full scholarship at USC to pursue acting. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw from tennis owing to an injury and thus moved on to explore her acting career. She attended the University of Southern California, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Quinlan is known for her diverse appearances in films such as Ken Park and Totally Blonde. She also featured in shows such as Girltrash!, The Stalker Club, and 90210.

The actress also appeared in the online series titled 3 Way, which she very successfully co-created and co-produced. Her most well-known performance was as secretary Megan Conley/Brenda on the television program The Bold and the Beautiful.

2) Revell Carpenter as Sadie

Revell Carpenter studied acting in New York, Los Angeles, and London. Revell has been performing in musical and classical theater in New York City since she was a toddler. Charlize Theron originally inspired her to pursue a career in acting when she was just starting out. In addition to English, Revell is fluent in Mandarin, Russian, and Spanish.

Malicious Motives, Deadly Debutante, and What the Nanny Saw are some of her most notable Lifetime films. She also appeared on CW Network's All American: Homecoming. In addition to that, Revell has featured in short movies, including Glass Cabin, Thick as Thieves, and Someone's on the Other Line, and has been awarded Best Actress for her performances at various film festivals internationally.

The remaining cast of Fit to Kill includes:

Madison Crawford as Lexi

Olivia Larsen as Rebecca

Catherine Calloway as Elena

Sarah Voigt as Lynn

Demetria Curry as Fashion Executive

Darren Johnson as Julius

Joseph Elliot Rodriguez as Vince

Fit to Kill will premiere on Saturday, May 14 exclusively on Lifetime.

