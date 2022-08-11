"Miguel is playing mind games": Married at First Sight fans feel Miguel is not serious about Lindy

Episode 6 of Married at First Sight Season 15 aired tonight on Lifetime. Lindy and Miguel became the first couple of the season to become physically intimate, which was confusing because Lindy had previously wanted to develop an emotional bond with Miguel before getting physical.

Lindy thought their relationship was special, but later, Miguel told her that they had been together for just eight weeks and would figure out what to do with their marriage. This hurt Lindy, but Miguel stood his ground.

He also told the other couples, in the presence of Lindy, that he would not have married Lindy if he did not have the option of an easy out from the marriage. Lindy did not want to let her guard down because she became unsure if this was going to be just a two-month marriage or a long haul relationship.

Lindy complained about the same to other couples but later defended him by saying that she was in the same marriage with the same mindset.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Miguel was not interested in staying married after the experiment was over and felt that he was playing mind games with his wife. Fans also slammed Lindy for supporting her husband despite complaining about his behavior to other couples. They warned Lindy about the same on Twiiter.

Married at First Sight fans dont feel Miguel is serious about Lindy

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Miguel's behavior and thought that he had changed after sleeping with Lindy and was no longer serious about his marriage. They also slammed Lindy for defending her husband's actions and words.

realityfun @realityfun2 #mafs #MAFSsandiego Not Miguel saying he’s giving his all for 8 weeks and whatever happens happens 🥴🤦🏻‍♀️ #MarriedAtFirstSight Not Miguel saying he’s giving his all for 8 weeks and whatever happens happens 🥴🤦🏻‍♀️ #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/UWFJf5QYfJ

OmertaCee @CeeCieDcBarbie



#MAFSsandiego Miguel , IS GOING BE MOST HATED .. Miguel , IS GOING BE MOST HATED .. #MAFSsandiego

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

The Married at First Sight couples enjoyed their last day of honeymoon in New Mexico. Morgan told Binh in confidence that she still had one semester left in her nursing bachelor's degree, but she was still a nurse. She was taking the course to get a higher pay raise, but Binh thought she had lied to the experts about being a nurse.

He spoke to Justin about the same to get advice, who revealed the secret to Alexis. Morgan felt betrayed by him and cried.

Binh also questioned Morgan about her weak family bonding and student debt loans. Alexis said 'I love you' back to Justin. Stacia prepared a special picnic for Nate, but Lindy warned her that Nate did not seem authentic about his feelings.

The episode description reads,

Things get hot in Mexico as the honeymoons continue for the newlyweds; one groom suddenly drops the L word; another groom can't see past the eight-week mark; another betrays his new wife's trust when he reveals her biggest secret to others."

Nate also disclosed that he would move into Stacia's new home upon returning from the honeymoon. Krsyten said she was impressed by the other ladies and their relationship. She wanted to stick to the positive despite knowing her husband was not attracted to her.

Krysten told the other ladies that right after Mitch told her about his physical intimacy issues, he tried to make out with her in the room, leaving Krysten confused. She said she stopped Mitch and decided to make her own rules from that point forward in the marriage.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

