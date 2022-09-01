"Not Stacia pushing Nate to love her": Married at First Sight fans divided as Stacia and Nate fight over love

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples spoke about a few serious topics related to love. One question was about how far the couple had fallen in love with their partner, and Nate's answer to the same was 4 out of 10, while Stacia said that she was almost in love, rating it an 8 out of 10.

Stacia was happy Nate was honest with her, but she took Pastor Cal's advice that love was a commitment, not a feeling. She asked Nate if he had ever loved anybody, to which he replied that he had not experienced feelings of intense love for anyone since high school. This scared Stacia, but Nate calmed her down, telling her that he just needed a best friend as a partner.

Stacia said that if Nate does not say 'I Love You' to her, it might impact her decision on D-day. Later on, Stacia tried to understand Nate's viewpoints on commitment and tried to convince him to be more immersed in the relationship, even though he was already planning on having kids with her.

Nate felt that his wife was playing the devil's advocate for love. Married at First Sight fans felt that both of them were on different pages. Some fans felt Stacia was forcing Nate to fall in love with her, while others felt that Nate had severe issues preventing him from doing the same.

Married at First Sight fans split over Stacia and Nate's relationship

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to express their dismay about Stacia's way of handling the situation, and they felt that she was forcing her husband to fall in love with her. However, some fans felt Nate had serious commitment issues and was not invested in his marriage like Stacia.

Fans also felt their relationship had a lot of red flags.

Jin Jarelle @JinJarelle Nate is so…hm. It’s like he’s making Stacia audition for him or something. Like she needs to prove something to him? Idk #MAFSsandiego Nate is so…hm. It’s like he’s making Stacia audition for him or something. Like she needs to prove something to him? Idk #MAFSsandiego

Jo @JohariReynolds



Also, Nate: I will not open up. I will not say I love her. I will not show sexual intimacy.

#MAFS Nate: I want to be married one time and want this marriage to work.Also, Nate: I will not open up. I will not say I love her. I will not show sexual intimacy. #MAFS sandiego Nate: I want to be married one time and want this marriage to work.Also, Nate: I will not open up. I will not say I love her. I will not show sexual intimacy. #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

⚜Tene⚜ @Tene_F_BaeBee #Mafs I’m sorry I gotta side with Nate, it will happen Stacia just hood ya #Mafs SanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m sorry I gotta side with Nate, it will happen Stacia just hood ya 🐴 #Mafs #MafsSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight

Carew Sr. 🍯🇯🇲 @M1kyrew



#MAFS

SanDiego

#MarriedAtFirstSightSanDiego I can see why Nate shuts down because these conversations are making me uncomfortable. Love should be naturally, not forced nor label as measurable goals. I do agree w/ Nate as I believe this is some type of manipulation. #MAFS SanDiego I can see why Nate shuts down because these conversations are making me uncomfortable. Love should be naturally, not forced nor label as measurable goals. I do agree w/ Nate as I believe this is some type of manipulation. #MAFS #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSightSanDiego

Jo @JohariReynolds #MarriedAtFirstSight Not too much on Stacia now because Nate is emotionally immature. She wants to discuss us their connection to see if she can be patient or decide he not ready. That’s totally understandable. #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Not too much on Stacia now because Nate is emotionally immature. She wants to discuss us their connection to see if she can be patient or decide he not ready. That’s totally understandable. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSsandiego

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 8

Last week on Married at First Sight, Miguel told his friend Steve that he was happy with Lindy and had revealed everything about himself to her. However, he feared that she would not fit into their friend circle.

At their housewarming party, Lindy told the guests that Miguel had not added her name to his health insurance plan, despite knowing his wife did not have it. Furthermore, she was angry at Miguel for asking her to change her last name. She said she wanted to take his last name in the future but not immediately because it was her identity.

Stacia's sister asked Nate about his views on kids. He said that he did not want them right away.

The episode description reads,

"Five newlywed couples settle into their lives in San Diego and prep to be reunited with friends and family for the first time since their weddings; they plan their first housewarming parties together; grievances are aired and advice is shared."

She asked Miguel to open a joint account with her without changing her last name. She instead tried to guilt trap him by saying that he would not care if Lindy got into a car accident tomorrow and said that he did not care about him. He later agreed to add her name to the plan.

Justin and Alexis got into another fight over their pets. Justin did not inform Alexis that her dog Newton had not eaten anything for the past two days. Alexis was hurt after learning the same. Her dog started bleeding, and the couple fought about why Justin was not 'oversharing' like he had promised.

The two argued about the same thing while preparing for the housewarming but, at last, threw a successful party. Krysten told Mitch that her ex had cheated on her just days before their marriage and that she used all the money to go on a vacation instead. Mitch reacted very lightly to the whole situation.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das