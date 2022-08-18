Why are fans slamming Stacia in Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Stacia visited Nate's bachelor pad, and while she was first impressed by the view, she immediately noticed how disorganized his closet was. She also pinpointed a dead plant and empty cleaning supplies in Nate's bathroom.

Stacia did not shy away from opening Nate's kitchen cabinets and immediately noticed trash in the drawers. She also found some empty oatmeal containers. Later, the couple met with Pastor Cal, who advised them to open up about their issues relating to kids.

Stacia asked Nate to open up about his issues to his mother, but Nate said there were no issues and said his mother was a stranger.

Married at First Sight fans felt that it was wrong of Stacia to snoop around in Nate's home and that she should not have forced Nate to open up about his issues.

Sami @samaresa Stacia you are not therapist. If he say he don’t have an emotional attention to his bio- mom then let it be #mafssandiego Stacia you are not therapist. If he say he don’t have an emotional attention to his bio- mom then let it be #mafssandiego

Married at First Sight fans slam Stacia for snooping around in Nate's house

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Stacia for rummaging through Nate's cabinets and cleaning up his trash when she got on his bed with footwear. They also felt that Stacia tried to be Nate's therapist when he was not ready to open up about his issues.

marie @m_sarr

#MAFS How clean are you stacia when you get on the bed with your outside shoes? #MAFS sandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight How clean are you stacia when you get on the bed with your outside shoes? #MAFS #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/hFqhoryHkV

Caroline @CaroBe_19 #MarriedAtFirstSight Stacia is talking about a disorganized closet and saying to remove shoes before entering the home but had her sneaker clad feet on this mans bed…make it make sense. #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight SanDiego #MAFS15 #MarriedAtFirstSight 15 Stacia is talking about a disorganized closet and saying to remove shoes before entering the home but had her sneaker clad feet on this mans bed…make it make sense. #MAFSSanDiego #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightSanDiego #MAFS15 #MarriedAtFirstSight15 https://t.co/WAf0HTiQIE

Whitney Solier @SolierWhitney Stacia concerned with Nate's clealiness when she got her dirty sneakers all up in his bed. 🤮Bate not ready for her #MAFSSanDiego Stacia concerned with Nate's clealiness when she got her dirty sneakers all up in his bed. 🤮Bate not ready for her #MAFSSanDiego

WeDidThatShitPodcast *Mya* @mymy13 Maybe it's hard for him Stacia....or maybe just maybe, he's telling the truth, HE HAS NO CONNECTION, everyone doesn't go deeper bc they have nothing to go deeper with, just saying #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Maybe it's hard for him Stacia....or maybe just maybe, he's telling the truth, HE HAS NO CONNECTION, everyone doesn't go deeper bc they have nothing to go deeper with, just saying #MAFS #MAFSsandiego

Sarah @The_Lovely_Miss Stacia is doing a whole apartment assessment on Nate’s place, lol. #MAFSSanDiego Stacia is doing a whole apartment assessment on Nate’s place, lol. #MAFSSanDiego

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples returned from their honeymoon and started living in a neutral shared space provided by the showmakers. Stacia giggled and got very excited about her new space. She told Nate that she liked things to be clean and white, but Nate said he did not do much laundry and left dishes around the house.

Morgan also told Binh that she was a clean person and reached her first compromise of the marriage by agreeing not to do laundry after 4 pm because the city charged more for electricity at the time.

Miguel joked about being allergic to cats, which made Lindy tense for her pet. Miguel also said he was not looking for an end to the marriage but wanted to be realistic about the decision day. Lindy said this fact was a trigger word for her.

The episode description reads,

"The couples move into their new apartment together; Pastor Cal visits to help; while one couple takes their relationship to the next level, another must navigate a shocking encounter between their dogs that threatens to tear their marriage apart."

Stacia complained about Nate leaving the toilet seat up and was annoyed to see his messy apartment. Stacia's bed had a lot of pillows, which she wanted to bring to the apartment they were living in. Subsequently, she and Nate also had their first disagreement about buying a $700 coffee machine.

Morgan revealed that she was still hurt by Binh revealing her secret to Justin. On the other hand, Alexis' dog was bitten by Justin's pet dog, who did not clarify how aggressive his pet was. As a result of this injury, Alexis's dog had to wear a cone for a week.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode is two hours long and available on the network's website.

