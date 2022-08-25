Why are fans slamming Lindy in Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 8?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples, including Lindy and Miguel, threw their first party together. Lindy shared with the guests that Miguel had refused to include her in his spouse's health insurance plan, despite knowing she did not have it herself. Lindy felt this was a red flag and was also upset that Miguel had asked her to change her last name.

She said that becoming a Santiago was a goal for her, but she did not want to change her surname for the same. Later, Lindy asked Miguel for a joint account but did not want to change her last name until she felt safe in the relationship.

Lindy said that her name was her identity, but she did not hesitate to ask her husband to share his health insurance plan with her. Lindy said that Miguel did not care if his wife was hit by a car and had no insurance for the treatment. She accused Miguel of not taking care of her and refused to change her last name.

Married at First Sight fans slammed Lindy for her 'gold-digging' behavior and felt that Miguel's demand was genuine.

Married at First Sight fans slam Lindy for asking Miguel to include her in his health insurance plans

Married at First Sight fans felt that Lindy was not being fair.

⚜Tene⚜ @Tene_F_BaeBee #Mafs Ohhh chyle I gotta side with Miguel on this 1. He got reasons and they are valid. #MarriedAtFirstSight #Mafs SanDiego Ohhh chyle I gotta side with Miguel on this 1. He got reasons and they are valid. #MarriedAtFirstSight #Mafs #MafsSanDiego

Sho @4realsho Lindy you have your doctorate but you're not even working anywhere rn🙄 ...AND, if it don't work out, change your name back! #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Lindy you have your doctorate but you're not even working anywhere rn🙄 ...AND, if it don't work out, change your name back! #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/OEPza5JBrj

marie @m_sarr

Girl get to know the man first!

#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Lindy really sounding like a gold fucking digger right now.Girl get to know the man first! #MAFS sandiego #marriedatfirstsightsandiego Lindy really sounding like a gold fucking digger right now. Girl get to know the man first! #MAFS #MAFSsandiego #marriedatfirstsightsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/Luz03ZG0u3

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples met their friends and also threw housewarming parties for their loved ones. Miguel told his friend Steve that Lindy was a great wife but was unsure if she would fit into his friend's group. However, he stated he liked that Lindy was kind, agreeable, open-minded, and liked to travel. Steve noticed Miguel's puppy eyes while talking about his wife.

Krysten also discussed her wedding issues with her friend Joanna. She said there was a difference between their domestic life choices. She was afraid that they might fight about the same in the future.

Krysten then revealed that the couple had their first big fight over the housewarming party theme. While Krysten wanted a French-themed party with wine, Mitch wanted themes like communist regimes, alien invasions, etc. The couple ultimately decided on the theme of retro-futurism.

The episode description reads,

"Five newlywed couples settle into their lives in San Diego and prep to be reunited with friends and family for the first time since their weddings; they plan their first housewarming parties together; grievances are aired and advice is shared."

Alexis and Justin fought again over the dogs. Justin hid the fact that Newton had not eaten for the past two days, and Alexis only came to know the truth after Newton started bleeding. She fought him over being secretive and walked out of the room. She later made up with him and threw a housewarming party. It will be interesting to see how the couple sorts out their pet-related issues.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das