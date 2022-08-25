"Alexis you like drama": Married at First Sight fans divided as Alexis and Justin fight over dogs again

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Alexis told her sister that she was still learning new stuff about Justin. She claimed that Justin was secretive and kept certain parts of himself away from her. She was still hurt about Justin not telling her about his dog's aggressive history. Because of the incident, she was second-guessing everything about their bond.

Alexis again became angry at Justin when he revealed that Newton had not eaten anything in two days. He hid this from her until Newton started to bleed. Alexis felt that Justin was being manipulative by being so vague.

On the other hand, Justin felt terrible when Alexis exclaimed, 'I am done,' after every argument. While the two were preparing for their housewarming party, he overshared by stating that their fight at a candy store aroused him. Alexis felt that this confession was disrespectful. Justin later said that he would not say anything to her if she reacted that way to his sincere feelings.

This hurt Alexis, and she removed her mike and left the store. Married at First Sight fans were split over the whole argument. Some fans felt that Alexis was dragging a minor incident, while others felt that Justin should have told her about the dog's poor health.

Married at First Sight fans divided over Justin and Alexis' fight

Married at First Sight fans were shocked over the ordeal, considering how the pair had even said 'I Love You' to each other on their honeymoon. While some fans felt that Alexis was dragging on the incident, others felt that Justin had been disrespectful to his wife.

LENA @_sdm26 #MAFS Alexis is making excuses to get out of the marriage, prolonging the dog incident #MarriedAtFirstSight Alexis is making excuses to get out of the marriage, prolonging the dog incident #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/UFJj7EkAVL

⚜Tene⚜ @Tene_F_BaeBee #Mafs Alexis ain’t said nuttin wrong, Justin was wrong for how he handled that situation & what he said about Alexis. #MarriedAtFirstSight #Mafs SanDiego Alexis ain’t said nuttin wrong, Justin was wrong for how he handled that situation & what he said about Alexis. #MarriedAtFirstSight #Mafs #MafsSanDiego

Alexis Cubit @Alexis_Cubit #MAFSsandiego Justin is the epitome of too good to be true. He and Alexis started out too perfect and now the real is coming out. Justin is the epitome of too good to be true. He and Alexis started out too perfect and now the real is coming out. 😭 #MAFSsandiego

Elle Good @ElleGood_ So Justin said instead of over communicating he just won’t talk 🥴 #MAFSSanDiego So Justin said instead of over communicating he just won’t talk 🥴 #MAFSSanDiego

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 7

Last week on Married at First Sight, the couples moved into their neutral apartments provided by the show makers. Pastor Cal also visited to advise them about their new marriage. Mitch took Krysten to her messy bachelor pad, where the stove was filthy, and the bathroom tiles were very greasy. Mitch then met Krysten's dog, and he felt that her pet was very high maintenance.

Krysten gave Mitch a handwritten card and task-related coupons. One of the coupons was to take a bath together, and Mitch cashed it on the spot. The couple told Pastor Cal that they had consummated their marriage.

Miguel again talked about focusing on just eight weeks of the experiment, which gave Lindy anxiety. She revealed that decision day was her trigger word. Lindy appreciated Miguel's Dungeons and Dragons books and even laughed when Miguel wore his costume in front of her. Miguel called the decision day the vow-renewal day, which made Lindy comfortable.

Both Stacia and Nate's houses were massive. Stacia first praised Nate's house, but she later raided his kitchen cabinets and threw empty wrappers out of them. Stacia complained to Pastor Cal that Nate needed to be more transparent. Stacia asked Nate about his childhood bonding issues with his mother, but he did not tell her.

Alexis gave Justin a tour of her apartment, and Justin was impressed by her art collection. He did not like her cluttered closet. Justin's apartment was tiny but had a beautiful roof. Alexis and Justin were excited about the pets meeting each other, but they did not plan it through. Justin's dog bit Alexis' dog in the eye, and Alexis took it to the vet alone.

Justin took his dog to an aggression camp. Alexis was angry as Justin did not inform Alexis about his dog's aggressive past.

Binh asked Morgan awkward questions about her cat's food habits, etc. He was concerned about too many electrical appliances being used in his house. Bing took full responsibility for overreacting to Morgan's news.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.

