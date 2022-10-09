Who is Tori Spelling? A quick look at Love at First Lie host's controversial life

Born in 1973, Tori Spelling is an actress, writer, and television personality known for her role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. She is the daughter of film and television producer Aaron Spelling. Tori has been involved in many controversies in her life, including cheating and owing money to American Express.

Tori Spelling will soon be seen hosting MTV’s unique love game show Love at First Lie. The show will feature 8 couples, real and fake, participating in relationship activities. The contestants will try to guess who is the fake couple on the show to win $25,000. The show premieres on Wednesday, October 12 at 9:30 pm ET.

About Love at First Lie host Tori Spelling

Tori graduated from Harvard-Westlake School in 1991 and has been appearing on TV since a very young age. She got the role of Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. She was nominated for the Young Artist Awards twice at 17. In 2009, Tori was seen on the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off show 90210 as a guest star.

She has appeared on many TV shows with her second husband Dean McDermott, including Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

She is also a writer and has published many books on motherhood like Mommywood. She also appeared on the 2014 series Mystery Girls with her former 90210 star Jennie Garth.

Tori Spelling's married life with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling met Dean in 2005 while filming for Mind Over Murder when she was married to Charlie Shanian. Dean was married to Mary Jo Eustace at the time but soon divorced her. They married each other on May 27, 2006.

Spelling told US Weekly in 2013 that her husband McDermott had cheated on her. The news broke just months after she had given birth to her second son with Dean. She had written in her book Spelling It Like It Is:

"Our family is complete now: me; Dean; our four beloved children; my stepson, Jack; and a somewhat changing menageries of pets and farm animals."

But news of his infidelity caused her to not even give out holiday cards that year. The couple did eventually make it through the event after filming a Lifetime Series True Tori, showcasing the aftermath of their infidelity.

In March 2018, the couple called the police three times within the first week, the first two times to complain about each other and the third time to ask for police security. She was then seen on March 21 without her wedding band.

In 2019, they said that everything was well but stopped sharing each other’s pictures on social media. Spelling told listeners on Jeff Lewis' live radio show in 2021 that she did not sleep in the same bed as her husband.

She was seen shouting outside a lawyer’s office the same year with a notepad that had the words support, assets and custody written on it. As per September 2022 reports, Tori is happily married to Dean as they were seen having a pizza together wearing their wedding bands.

Her friend Nicole Polizzi also told Page Six that Tori is in a good place.

Tori Spelling's American Express fraud

In 2020, American Express seized Tori’s account as she owed the company a sum of $88,731.25. After seizing, Tori still owed the bank $38,378.58. Tori’s mother Candy told TMZ that she was helping Tori financially.

Fans can watch Tori Spelling next on MTV show Love at First Lie on October 12 at 9:30 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes