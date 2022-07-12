What is Claim To Fame Season 1's cash prize? Format, contestants and more details explored

ABC has gifted its viewers a new reality TV show, Claim To Fame, on July 11. Unlike other shows, the new one will not involve celebrity contestants.

Instead, it will involve relatives of world-famous celebrities who will appear without any elaborate introduction to the show. To win, these contestants are not supposed to reveal their actual celebrity lineage throughout the season.

Moreover, the contestant who manages to protect his secret from the audience and his fellow contestants will win a grand cash prize of $100,000, as revealed by the hosts Frankie and Kevin Jonas in the trailer of the show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Celebrity relatives step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.

More details about Claim To Fame: Contestants related to Zendaya, Simon Biles, and others

The reality TV show recently released its trailer, which appeared quite intriguing from its first look. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, Claim To Fame features 12 relatives of celebrity contestants. The real identity of these new faces is not supposed to be revealed by the contestants themselves.

According to the show's format, these relatives will showcase their talents, interact with their competitors, form alliances, and compete in challenges while also 'playing DNA detective,' but they will have to bluff with their own identity. These contestants will have to lie about their celebrity lineage to each other as they all share the ''same secret'' on the show.

This will make it challenging for all of them to guess their competitors' real backgrounds. Moreover, the contestants must be good at deception because they are supposed to protect themselves from getting eliminated every week.

Moreover, in the latest trailer, it was revealed that relatives of celebrities like Zendaya, Simone Biles, Whoopi Goldberg, and Chuck Norris are likely to appear on the show.

Furthermore, in one of the Instagram posts from the official handle of the show, the title of the relative contestants were listed as Amara, L.C., Maxwell, Louise, Michael, Lark, Dominique, Logan, Pepper, Kai, X, and Brittany.

Know about the first episode of Claim To Fame

In episode 1 of Claim To Fame, titled It's' All Relative, the contestants were exposed to a live audience at a theatre in Los Angeles. Moreover, they were tasked to prepare their talents without revealing their celebrity lineage.

The official summary of the premiere episode reads:

Hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas introduce the 12 celebrity relatives who will be living under one roof and concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for the coveted $100,000 prize. Contestants are tasked with competing in a talent show for their first challenge, with one contestant ultimately facing elimination.

The show has been produced by Kinetic Content, the company that launched Netflix's major hit Love Is Blind and Lifetime's Married at First Sight, in association with Walt Disney TV. Moreover, Brian Smith will serve as director and executive producer.

Viewers can watch Claim To Fame's next episode on July 18 on ABC.

