What is TikTok Music? Social media platform to compete with Spotify and Apple Music

TikTok, the most popular short video sharing app, is prepared to compete with Spotify and Apple Music with the launch of TikTok music. Amidst reports of the company filing for a trademark, the app will now not just be a video application but have a music player of its own, where people can enjoy the latest hits.

TikTok’s parent company. ByteDance filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in May 2022.

The probable features of TikTok music streaming app

If reports are to be believed, TikTok will now let users purchase, play, share and even download music through their application. The application will also allow them to create, share and recommend their own playlist, a feature similar to Spotify.

Moreover, the application will also allow interactive audio and video media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports and current events.

It is also believed to come with a feature to download mobile applications providing podcast and radio broadcast content. However, what’s different is that TikTok music might allow users to comment on music and attend livestreams of audio and videos. The application will also allow users to search for songs that are playing in the background. It should be noted that TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, had also filed for a similar patent and trademark in November 2021.

The company is not a newbie when it comes to music, as TikTok is a place that streams a number of songs with videos on a per second basis. In 2020, ByteDance also launched a music streaming app called Resso in countries like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. According to the filing reports, Resso offered the same functions as the upcoming music application.

The app allows users to create and share playlists with their contacts and friends. Through Resso, they can also communicate with the app’s community. What’s more exciting is that in Brazil, a button on TikTok redirects users to Resso where they can listen to the full version of the song they are interested in.

Resso also has a TikTok-style scrolling interface that displays recommendations based on the user's browsing history; another feature that’s quite similar to Spotify and YouTube.

As per the statistics published in The Information, Resso has 40 million monthly users across India, Brazil, and Indonesia, as of November 2021. The same statistics also note how, alone in India, the percentage increased significantly between January 2021 and January 2022.

When compared to Resso, which saw growth of a staggering 304%, Spotify saw growth of only 38%, demonstrating the fierce competition that Apple music and Spotify will face once the music version of the app launches.

Resso has additionally received over 100 million downloads from all across the world, according to app tracker Appbrain. According to sources, the music app will try to establish a reputation for itself in important regions including the USA and Europe.

