Spotify users can now discover the song that would save them from Stranger Things’ Vecna: Where to find the feature revealed  

Thanks to Spotify, Stranger Things fans can now access a new feature that lets the app suggest what song would save you from Vecna, the antagonist introduced in Season 4 of the series. While Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill is a favorite amongst Stranger Things fans after it helped Max escape the clutches of Vecna, you might need to rely on your own personal favorite song to help you escape.

Vecna has become quite popular on social media with many trends stemming from his role in the film. TikTok videos with the grandfather clock sound and other trends followed after the release of Season 4 Volume 1.

New Spotify feature reveals what song will save you from Vecna

While Stranger Things is prepping for the release of the second volume of Season 4, Spotify has surprised fans with a new feature. Music lovers will now be able to determine the song that can save them from the mighty Vecna if they were ever to fall into his clutches. Stranger Things also shared the news on Twitter:

“Wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out. The first Song on the list = your savior song.”

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things

the first Song on the list = your savior song



[spotify.com/upsidedownplay…] wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find outthe first Song on the list = your savior song wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧 [spotify.com/upsidedownplay…] https://t.co/N3KOU3ohSK

If you are curious as to how you can utilize this feature, do not worry because we have your back. To begin with, you have to open the application and find the Spotify Upside Down Playlist. This is where you will find a comprehensive list of the songs most played by you, alongside a few other melodies and songs that were featured in Stranger Things. The song at the top of the list is your own personal savior song.

In case you do not use the music streaming app but would still love the satisfaction of witnessing the feature, it will automatically curate a playlist of 50 songs for you.

Spotify users express their delight on Twitter

Fans cannot wait for the second volume of Season 4, but for now they are happy with this new musical gift. The music streaming platform announced the release of the feature as follows:

“Just in time for @Netflix Stranger Things Vol. 2 launching on July 1st, here is your personal Upside Down Playlist to save yourself from Vecna.”

Spotify @Spotify Just in time for @Netflix Stranger Things Vol. 2 launching on July 1st, here is your personal Upside Down Playlist to save yourself from Vecna. spotify.link/STUpsideDown Just in time for @Netflix Stranger Things Vol. 2 launching on July 1st, here is your personal Upside Down Playlist to save yourself from Vecna. spotify.link/STUpsideDown https://t.co/JpNobpFATM

People went gaga and expressed their appreciation for the concept on Twitter.

One user also commented:

“Idk what it says about me that the Stranger Things intro was actually the first on my list lol.”

Steph Mitchell @SocialBySteph_ @Spotify @netflix Idk what it says about me that the Stranger Things intro was actually the first on my list lol @Spotify @netflix Idk what it says about me that the Stranger Things intro was actually the first on my list lol https://t.co/ssMBjdr9fb

Others joked about how Vecna would run seeing their playlist.

“Gonna have vecna running.”

Kevin 🇦🇷 @hello_peter21 @Spotify @netflix Spotify knows me well Although I would put some of tøp in the front row @Spotify @netflix Spotify knows me well Although I would put some of tøp in the front row https://t.co/mHkUABAWCW

A few pointed out how their playlist featured songs that they’ve never ever heard. One user said:

“But I’ve never heard this song in my life.”

While Spotify is the go-to app for music, they never let go of an opportunity to do something new for users. There is no doubt that a lot of people who love music are obsessed with this feature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far