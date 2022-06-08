What is the Grandfather Clock sound on TikTok? Meaning of viral joke explained 

TikTok is all about bizarre new trends, and this time it is the Grandfather Clock sound that is taking the entertainment platform by storm. Generally, the arrival of new TV shows gives birth to many new trends on TikTok. If you are not a Stranger Things fan or have never indulged in the series, there are chances that you might be confused by seeing this trend on TikTok.

Going gaga over the sound taken from Netflix’s popular show, Stranger Things, people record videos of grandfather clocks with Stranger Things music playing in the background.

Many users have also made videos of themselves pretending to hear the sound of the clock. These users then act terrified in these trending videos.

What is the Grandfather Clock trend all about?

Most of the users making these videos have obviously seen the show and are intrigued by the concept. But for those who haven’t seen the show and have no idea what the entire grandfather clock fiasco is all about, this is a popular scene from the Netflix show Stranger Things.

In the world of Stranger Things, hearing the sound of the grandfather clock means that you are haunted by Vecna, who is the villain of the show. Hearing the sound and being haunted by Vecna on the show means a brutal death.

Vecna, the terrifying antagonist of the Netflix show 'Stranger Things' (Image via Netflix)

Hence, most people use this sound on TikTok and act like Vecna (the villain of the show) is coming for them. People on TikTok also joke about seeing the clocks which aren’t actually there, which is what happens to the characters on the show.

It's not just TikTok, the internet is also flooded with memes about hearing the Clock.

pdiddy @sadasscatsdiddy When I’m at Target and all of a sudden I hear a grandfather clock ticking #StrangerThings When I’m at Target and all of a sudden I hear a grandfather clock ticking #StrangerThings https://t.co/wIDyhGBt1c

Stranger Things, too, made the most of the opportunity and joked about the clocks:

Stranger Things @Stranger_Things victoria🤠 @victoriaahhhhh i know vecna is the villain but like he’s hot i know vecna is the villain but like he’s hot reading these tweets is gonna be the reason a grandfather clock shows up in my room today, i swear… twitter.com/victoriaahhhhh… reading these tweets is gonna be the reason a grandfather clock shows up in my room today, i swear… twitter.com/victoriaahhhhh…

Stranger Things fans are now petrified of Grandfather Clocks

Released on May 27, the Duffer Brothers' series has gone up a notch with all the scare and drama in Season 4's Part 1. Before the new season's release, the producers claimed that this would be the darkest and scariest Stranger Things season so far. Viewers and fans are now agreeing and saying that they weren’t lying by all accounts!

Meaning of the Stranger Things-based trend explained (Image via Netflix)

With the introduction of grandfather clocks and making them synonymous with death, people are now scared as whenever they see a clock, they think of horror, people screaming, and death. Featured in the latest episode of the season, the Grandfather Clock trend has become a rage on TikTok.

Fans have been tweeting about never seeing the clock the same way they did before.

Si @Quint22Si



TICK TOCK TICK TOCK



Shudder



Stranger Things effects you doing shit like this I will never look at a grandfather clock the same again. The sound alone creeps me out.TICK TOCK TICK TOCKShudderStranger Things effects you doing shit like this I will never look at a grandfather clock the same again. The sound alone creeps me out.TICK TOCK TICK TOCKShudderStranger Things effects you doing shit like this 😂

Another user tweeted showing a picture of their clock and wrote:

"Thanks @Stranger_Things my tv watching room is now creeping me out ."

Stranger Things: Is there a new season coming?

Trends like these give birth to an admiration that is at the next level, and many fans have been questioning if there will be a new season coming up after this dark season.

As of now, only Part 1 of Season 4 has been released, with Volume 2 scheduled to release next month.

Part 2 of the show will be out on Netflix by July 1, and there will be a total of 9 episodes to the show. Viewers can stream all four seasons and be ready for the forthcoming part.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far