My Father's Dragon air time, release date, cast, and plot

The five-time Oscar-nominated Irish arts studio, Cartoon Saloon, is back with another film titled My Father’s Dragon, which is a 2D adaptation of a book of the same name, written by Ruth Stiles Gannett in 1948.

The first trailer of My Father’s Dragon was released recently by Netflix. The animated feature film based on a classic children’s story will be released on Friday, November 11, at 3 am ET.

The movie is directed by Nora Twomey, who has previously helmed Oscar-nominated films like Secret of Kells and The Breadwinner. The upcoming release also has a promising storyline that will surely touch the viewers' hearts. The voice cast of this 2D animated movie includes Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things fame.

My Father's Dragon: Everything you need to know ahead of the Netflix release

The children’s book on which the upcoming movie is based came out in 1948. Written by Ruth Stiles Gannett, the illustrations were made by her stepmother Ruth Chrisman Gannett.

The main character named Elmer grows up and becomes the father of the book's narrator. Although My Father’s Dragon is a classic children’s story that is metaphorical and layered, adults can also enjoy the story book. Children will feel a sense of awe and comfort, but as an adult, the story will have a whole new meaning.

In the trailer released by Netflix, it is clear that Cartoon Saloon has kept the essence of the real story alive. It is enough to see that the animation's graphic excellence and design closely resemble the actual story.

Boris, the dragon, is colorful and plump with blue and yellow stripes, and the protagonist Elmer is as bubbly as ever. Every frame in My Father's Dragon trailer is vibrant with a different color palette and shows the wonder that is the ingredient of every children’s story.

My Father's Dragon: The plot of the storybook

The tale starts by showing Elmer and his mother moving into the city. The former runs away to explore a Wild Island and tries to save a dragon who has personal tasks to accomplish.

The main synopsis of the tale describes an unusual dome-shaped island that is constantly sinking beneath the sea. The animals on this island are desperate for survival and have captured Boris, who is the only one who can save the island from sinking. The job given to the dragon does not seem as simple as it sounds, and there are more mysteries on that island that are ready to be discovered.

One thing that seems different in My Father's Dragon animated version is the meeting between the dragon and the boy. In the story, the dragon and the boy meet at the very end, but as seen in the trailer, Boris and Elmer meet as soon as the story starts.

Interview with My Father's Dragon's cast

Gaten Matarazzo, Nora Twomey, and Jacob Tremblay spoke with Screen Rant about their experiences while doing the film. They shared their favorite things about the movie and revealed which characters they related to the most in real life.

As stated by Matarazzo for My Father's Dragon:

"…..And this film, like all of Cartoon Saloon's other work and all your work, it's just as rich in its storytelling and it's substance as it is to look at, which is really saying something."

While waiting for the upcoming movie, readers can check out other films by Cartoon Saloon, such as Song of the Sea and Moon Man.

