By now, it is fair to say that Netflix's Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon. With the fourth season, the show has exemplified sci-fi storytelling, and it is the right time to celebrate the fifth annual Stranger Things Day, an event dedicated to the loyal fanbase of the show hosted by Netflix, in association with other partners.

The Duffer Brothers series became the most-watched Netflix series with the fourth season, and it rightly deserves a day of its own. Thus, November 6 is attributed to the famed series. The date is also when Will Byers first went missing in 1983.

The immersive experience on November 6, 2022, will comprise watch parties, theatrical screenings, merchandise, giveaways, and trivia, among many other events. Stranger Things season 4 Volume 2 will be on the big screen for the first time on November 6, 2022.

Stranger Things Day 2022: Catch Vecna on the big screen

Stranger Things season 4 may be over, but Vecna's story is far from concluded. Even if you have rewatched the same sequences, there is nothing like catching the dreadful villain on the big screen. The screenings for the latest season will take place in a variety of locations like Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, and Houston, among others.

Here is a list of all the screenings taking place around the world:

Atlanta – Cinemark Tinseltown Fayetteville 17 + XD

Austin, Texas – Cinemark Tinseltown Pflugerville 20 + XD

Chicago – Cinemark 16 + IMAX - Woodridge

Cleveland – Cinemark Valley View 24 + XD

Dallas – Cinemark West Plano 20 + XD

Denver – Cinemark Century 16 Bel Mar + XD

Detroit – Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 + IMAX

Houston – Cinemark Tinseltown The Woodlands 22 + XD

Jacksonville, Florida – Cinemark Tinseltown Jacksonville 20 + XD

Las Vegas – Cinemark Century Las Vegas South Point 16 + XD

Miami – Cinemark Paradise 24 + XD

Philadelphia – Cinemark University City Philadelphia 6

Phoenix – Cinemark Mesa 16

San Francisco – Cinemark Century San Francisco Centre 9 + XD

Seattle, WA – Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinema Bistro 22 with IMAX

Washington, DC (Hagerstown, Maryland) – Cinemark Fairfax Corner 14 + XD

Los Angeles – Tudum Theater

New York – The Paris Theater

Toronto – Hotel X Toronto

The tickets for the event are available on StrangerThingsDayScreenings.com. The screenings will be accompanied by trivia, giveaways, and other surprises. There may also be guest appearances at some of the venues. For those who cannot access the locations, Netflix will also bring along an option to participate from the comfort of your homes. Fans can join the immersive Stranger Things watch parties in the online video game Roblox on November 6, 2022.

The Stranger Things store will also be stacked with new merchandise. There will also be several pop-up stores across all the screening venues. Netflix also suggests other ways of experiencing the event, including cosplays and binge-watch-a-thon.

The official site for the show has more details about the events. Stay tuned for updates.

