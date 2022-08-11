5 best Owen Wilson movies to watch ahead of Secret Headquarters

While being a popular face among all movie-watchers, Owen Wilson has also managed to build one respectable filmography for himself. His films with Wes Anderson feature some of his best performances, while more light films such as Marley and Me have made him a familiar face in Hollywood.

After the release on Marry Me, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez, Wilson is currently gearing up for the release of Secret Headquarters.

Secret Headquarters is a comedy superhero film that tells the story of a young boy who discovers a secret superhero headquarters in his basement and then tries to protect the place at all costs.

The film is based on a story by Yost and is all set to release on Paramount+ on August 12, 2022. Ahead of its release, here are some of the actor's best films to watch.

The Darjeeling Limited and 4 other films starring Owen Wilson

1) Bottle Rocket (1996)

A still from Bottle Rocket (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

Bottle Rocket was Owen Wilson's debut feature film, directed by Wes Anderson. Wilson and Anderson also co-wrote the film after making a short film of the same name as young, independent filmmakers.

The film is a crime-comedy and features a heist planned by three friends. The movie is simple yet effective and is a must-watch for anyone looking to explore either Owen Wilson or Wes Anderson's filmography.

The film opened to positive reviews but was initially limited to a restricted release. The technical shortcomings of the film owing to budget constraints caused the restrictions. However, Bottle Rocket received great love from cinephiles around the world and was appreciated by Martin Scorcese as he called it one of his top ten favorite films.

2) Marley and Me (2008)

A still from Marley and Me (Image via Amazon)

Marley and Me is one of Owen Wilson's most popular films. Although this one did not receive as much critical acclaim as most of his other films, it did get some fairly positive reviews. Audiences across the world became familiar with Wilson post the release of Marley and Me.

Starring Jennifer Aniston alongside Wilson, the film is a comedy and a tear-jerker, both at once. Marley and Me follows the life of a couple and their journey from when they get a dog, Marley, to the moment they lose him. Marley sees the couple through good times and bad, as the movie inclines towards being a family drama and keeps shifting focus to the couple's life experiences independent of their dog. Cinematic excellence aside, the film is a fun watch.

3) Wonder (2017)

Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts in Wonder (Image via BBC)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky, Wonder is an emotional coming-of-age film that also stars Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay in prominent roles. The film was widely loved by the audience and critics for how wonderfully it treats each of its characters and the mature performances by the child actors.

The story revolves around August, a fifth-grader with a rare facial abnormality. August goes through school, bullies, family fights, and everything children of that age face while also dealing with the stigma around his condition.

The family relationships and friendships in the movie are a delight to watch. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay outperformed themselves to create drama in this tear-jerker of a film.

4) Wedding Crashers (2005)

Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams in Wedding Crashers (Image via Amazon)

With an ensemble cast at the forefront of which are Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Christopher Walken, Wedding Crashers was one of the rare commercial successes that was also critically well-received. Its adult comedy and how it owns its identity as an R-rated film is spectacular, part of which is owed to brilliant performances by the lead cast.

The film revolves around two divorce mediators who crash weddings to meet women. One such wedding sets things in motion, and some great comedy follows.

Wedding Crashers is well aware of the audience it wants to appeal to and at no point tries to be bigger than its genre. It is a comedy that gets laughs for the most part and keeps it as simple as it can get.

5) The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Darjeeling Limited (Image via IMDB)

Another comedy-drama from Wes Anderson, The Darjeeling Limited is one of the finest films of our age. The film aces almost every technical aspect, including cinematography, editing, and production design, while bringing out some of the best performances of the decade. Some brilliant cinematic moments elevate the film to greatness and make it a class apart from most comedies.

The plot revolves around three brothers who travel to India following the death of their father. On their journey, they rediscover their relationship with each other, deal with childhood trauma, meet new people, and have close experiences with death.

A plot such as this, turned into comedy, makes the film a perfect watch for all kinds of audiences. The movie further explores themes of family, separation, loneliness, and culture.

Final Thoughts

Most of the films on the list are light-hearted comedies and appealed to cinephiles across the world. Owen Wilson undoubtedly chooses scripts with great care and comes across as a cinephile from the kind of cinema he chooses. He has been part of the debut film of some amazing talent and continues to bring out quality cinema with every project.

Secret Headquarters, although an unusual film for the actor, is expected to be a fun watch and goes along with the trend of superhero films that are trending in Hollywood right now.

