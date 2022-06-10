Top AEW star shares adorable photo with Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things recently took off with season 4 of their award-winning Netflix show. AEW star Britt Baker seems to be an avid fan of the show as she shared an adorable photo of herself with actor Gaten Matarazzo.

Baker isn't just a Stranger Things fan. The former AEW Women's Champion showed support for actor Johnny Depp shortly after he won his recent lawsuit. She also recently appeared alongside Adam Cole in Jon Taffer's Bar Rescue. Baker is known for her support of American Football and often hangs out with star players.

Baker took to Instagram to share the picture below, pointing out that Matarazzo is her favorite on the show.

Fans reacted to Baker's image with the Stranger Things star, calling him "All Elite"

Britt Baker shared the same image on Twitter, where fans interacted with the post. Fans enjoyed the little cross-over as they shared their favorite moments from the show.

"You won't be disappointed! Stranger Things is awesome! It's basically a love letter to all things 80's nostalgia!" - @PapaNergal Tweeted.

Other fans jokingly asked if Baker was a part of the new group introduced in Season 04 of Stranger Things.

"Did you join Hellfire Club?" - KevinFiveOh Tweeted.

Some fans are holding out for quite the cross-over to see Matarazzo in AEW.

"Dustin is All Elite!" - @Jedi_Marcos Tweeted.

Gaten could easily show up at AEW in attendance and wouldn't be the first actor to do so. Macaulay Culkin was the most recent Hollywood star spotted at AEW.

With rumors of MJF possibly looking to branch off into Hollywood, more famous names could be spotted in AEW.

