MJF possibly considering a career outside of wrestling after recent AEW controversy – Reports

MJF might leave the world of wrestling if a recent report by Fightful is to be believed. According to Sean Ross Sapp, the star is looking to jump into Hollywood.

Friedman has been no stranger to controversy with his recent problems with AEW and Tony Khan. Fans are aware of the explosive promo the star dropped on last week's AEW Dynamite, which sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful, the possible branching out has been something The Salt of the Earth has long since contemplated:

“MJF has had a growing interest in pursuing Hollywood opportunities. According to his friends, as well as other consistent sources, MJF has been speaking more about the possibility of getting into acting. He’d mentioned this in an interview with Ariel Helwani, the same one that helped start the issues between him and AEW."

janie @mjflover chef kiss but I just hope whatever happens in the future MJF is happy I love him! Goodnight! Wondering today if Punk remembered MJFs m&g since he seemed impressed with MJF’s question 🥹 their feud & thinking of them coming back to it especially for the world title is justchef kissbut I just hope whatever happens in the future MJF is happyI love him! Goodnight! Wondering today if Punk remembered MJFs m&g since he seemed impressed with MJF’s question 🥹 their feud & thinking of them coming back to it especially for the world title is just ✨chef kiss✨ but I just hope whatever happens in the future MJF is happy 😌 I love him! Goodnight! https://t.co/5p1tDyy6tS

Sapp continued, noting that Friedman has allegedly recorded voice-over for an animated role:

"He also claimed to have recorded a voiceover for an animated role that comes out next year. People within AEW have heard that MJF had meetings set up last week in LA later in the week to possibly explore that route. Many have heard this mentioned as far back as March.” (H/T: BodySlam)

Friedman has shown fans recently that he does indeed have quite the range as the star hasn't simply been arrogant but tearful and enraged. Perhaps the silver screen is a good place for MJF to go while things cool down in AEW?

MJF is no longer listed on the official AEW Roster page nor is his merch available for purchase online

While some fans and critics still believe that Friedman's issues with AEW and Tony Khan are all kayfabe, the star no longer appears on their website.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 I literally said to myself this morning...



"I don't have any MJF merch. I should buy a shirt.



Today, Tony Khan pulled this man from Shop AEW, and has been eradicated from the company roster page 🤣 I literally said to myself this morning..."I don't have any MJF merch. I should buy a shirt. Today, Tony Khan pulled this man from Shop AEW, and has been eradicated from the company roster page 🤣

However, Wardlow was similarly removed from the official roster page not too long ago. It could be a possible explanation as to why MJF was removed from the roster page. Regardless, as the story continues to develop, fans should keep a keen eye on AEW Dynamite to see what happens next.

