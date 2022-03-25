MJF reveals AEW have removed popular star from their roster page

MJF has now revealed that AEW has removed Wardlow from their roster page on their website. The latter turned his back on his boss at Revolution and helped CM Punk beat him in their dog collar match.

Since then, Mr. Mayhem has asked Maxwell to release him from his contract so that they can go their separate ways. However, MJF had other ideas. Last week, The Salt of the Earth cost Wardlow his TNT championship match against Scorpio Sky. after the bout, he and Shawn Spears assaulted their former teammate.

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell said that he would pay Wardlow to sit out the rest of his contract. He proclaimed that instead of letting Mr. Mayhem go, he would make him suffer by keeping him at home until the fans forget about his existence.

Maxwell took to Twitter to laugh at Warldow after his removal from All Elite Wrestling's roster page.

Here's what MJF said:

"Where’s wardlow?!? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!"

MJF revealed the status of The Pinnacle on AEW Dynamite

After banishing Wardlow from the arena on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF shut down rumors about Pinnacle's dissolution. With Wardlow gone, Maxwell believes his faction is stronger than ever, and we will see that next week with FTR in action.

Here's what Maxwell said:

"Apparently people think that Pinnacle's over and that counldn't be further from the truth. Now that that big oaf is out of the way, the Pinnacle has never been better and starting next week with FTR in action we are about to move up around here" [6:43-7:00]

MJF indeed has plans in place for life without Wardlow, but only time will tell if he can keep up his win-loss record without Mr. Mayhem on his side.

