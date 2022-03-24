AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - Big mixed tag team match teased, CM Punk returns (23rd March 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite featured many notable matches, including Adam Cole going to war with Jay Lethal in the latter's second-ever bout on the flagship show.

Apart from that, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley hoped to continue their winning ways, while Jericho Appreciation Society made their in-ring debut. CM Punk also made his much-anticipated return in a match against Dax Harwood, while his former rival MJF addressed his actions from last week's show.

AEW Dynamite Results: CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood

Punk and Harwood started things off on AEW Dynamite with some old-school grappling. Both performers displayed their strong technical game. After some back-and-forth action, the FTR member gained control of the match as he methodically wore down his opponent. The audience rallied behind CM Punk, but Harwood continued to dominate the proceedings.

Austin and Colten Gunn were in the crowd and distracted Dax Harwood, allowing Punk to find his way back into the match on AEW Dynamite. The two men went back-and-forth, exchanging elbow shots. Next, Punk took to the top rope, but Harwood quickly got back on his feet. He, too, went to the top rope, from where he delivered a Superplex on CM Punk.

Dax Harwood then hit a diving headbutt for a close count. Moments later, Punk found his way back into the bout and locked Harwood in an Anaconda Vice. Next, Harwood countered Punk's knee strike into a slingshot powerbomb. CM Punk attempted the GTS, but the FTR member countered it into a sharpshooter.

The former WWE Champion quickly broke it up and instead locked Harwood in an Anaconda Vice to secure victory on AEW Dynamite.

CM Punk defeated Dax Harwood

Grade: A

In a backstage segment, Chris Jericho mocked John Silver, saying The Dark Order member wasn't on his level. The former AEW Champion also took shots at his former stablemates, Proud & Powerful, and rival Eddie Kingston.

Andrade Family Office vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys on AEW Dynamite

The match started off with Sting diving from the top rope and taking down three members of the AFO. The Butcher and Darby Allin fought amongst the crowd while The Icon continued to take down Isiah Kassidy. The Butcher and Jeff Hardy, too, entered the Austin crowd as they brawled with each other.

This is when Andrade El Idolo interfered and attacked the former TNT Champion, allowing The Butcher to manhandle Allin and throw him down the stairs. Back in the ring, Private Party unleashed a two-on-one attack on Matt Hardy. Backstage, Allin, Sting, and Jeff Hardy gained control of the match.

The Charismatic Enigma delivered a jaw-dropping Swanton Bomb on The Butcher and The Blade from an extended portion of the wall after climbing a ladder, effectively taking them out of the match.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! .@JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/dIea3Q9CTV

Sting came to the rescue of Matt Hardy as he single-handedly took down both Kassidy and Quen. The Icon then executed a Scorpion Death Drop on Kassidy, while Matt took down Quen with a Twist of Fate to secure the win on Dynamite.

Sting, The Hardy Boyz, and Darby Allin defeated Andrade Family Office on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Backstage, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood called out Austin and Colten Gunn. FTR challenged them to a match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Varisty Blonds on AEW Dynamite

Danielson and Moxley quickly gained control of the match as they isolated and methodically brutalized Griff Garrison. The American Dragon and Max made some quick tags, working like a well-oiled duo. Garrison finally found an opening as he tagged in Brian Pillman Jr., who unleashed a flurry of offense on Danielson.

Back from the commercial break, Moxley hit a Piledriver on Pillman, but Garrison broke up the pinfall attempt. Bryan Danielson hit a knee on Garrison out of nowhere, after which he and Mox locked in their opponents in their respective submission maneuvers for the win on Dynamite.

Danielson and Moxley defeated Varsity Blonds on AEW Dynamite

Grade: C

Post-match, Moxley praised William Regal, who was present inside the squared circle, saying he's grateful to be working alongside the veteran. He also praised Danielson, saying no one has the guts to stand beside them.

MJF addresses fans on AEW Dynamite

The ring was surrounded by security guards as MJF began his tirade against Wardlow. MJF said that, unlike Mr. Mayhem, he was a man of his word. The Salt of the Earth then called out CM Punk, saying the former WWE Champion cheated his way to win at Revolution 2022 and that their business is far from over.

MJF termed Wardlow a 'greedy pig,' saying that if it wasn't for him, the former Pinnacle stablemate would be an unknown. He added that he would make Mr. Mayhem's life a 'living hell.' Moments later, Wardlow made his way out, but the security guards managed to take him down. MJF looked at Wardlow and said he was never employed by AEW but by him.

Maxwell said that The Pinnacle was far from done, and the stable would continue to dominate All Elite Wrestling despite Wardlow's exclusion.

In a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite, Trent Beretta berated Wheeler Yuta for trying to join forces with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

The match started with Jay Lethal gaining a quick advantage by taking down Cole with a Tope Suicida on the outside. The former ROH Champion took him down with another dive on the outside, after which reDRagon came out to distract Lethal, allowing the Panama City Playboy to find his way back into the match.

Adam Cole controlled the match throughout the commercial break.

Back from the break, Jay Lethal made some quick pinfall attempts on Cole, after which he locked in the figure four. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish were at ringside and yet again distracted Lethal.

Just as Jay Lethal was vying for the Lethal Injection, Cole took him down with a knee, after which he executed a Panama Sunrise for a close count. Taking advantage of a distracted referee, Cole hit a low-blow, following it up with a Boom to secure the win on Dynamite.

Adam Cole defeated Jay Lethal on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B +

Post-match, Cole took the mic and stated that he deserved another shot at Hangman Page's AEW Championship. The former NXT Champion said Page was a coward, after which the champion came out to confront Cole. He took down reDRagon and Adam Cole momentarily with a leather belt, but the three-on-one advantage proved to be too much for him.

Jurassic Express came out to rescue Hangman Page, but reDRagon and Cole, along with the AEW Championship, quickly escaped.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were being interviewed by Tony Schiavone inside the ring on AEW Dynamite. The Spanish God said he would continue to entertain the fans even though he doesn't possess the TNT Championship anymore. Conti then took the mic and said they wanted payback, calling out Paige VanZant.

American Top Team chief Dan Lambert came out, accompanied by TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. The veteran performer took several digs at Guevara and Conti while praising Sky and Page.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Hirsch attacked Velvet even before the match officially started, but the latter quickly recovered and took down her opponent with a hurricarana.

Back in the ring, as soon as the match started, Leyla Hirsch firmly gained control of the bout as Red Velvet struggled to gain any sort of momentum.

After a commercial break, Velvet hit a couple of clotheslines on Hirsch to mount a comeback on Dynamite. Moments later, Leyla Hirsch went to the outside, where she pulled out a weapon and used it to take down Velvet for the win.

Leyla Hirsch defeated Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Grade: C

After the match, Hirsch continued to assault Red Velvet, but Kris Statlander quickly ran down to the ring to exchange blows with Hirch and rescue Velvet.

In a backstage segment, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, accompanied by Mark Sterling, made a bold prediction about winning her 30th match in a row and throwing a big bash to celebrate it.

Just when AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa came out to address fans on Dynamite, Vicky Guerrero interrupted and distracted her, allowing Nyla Rose to attack Rosa from behind and lay claim over the gold.

Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia (JAS) vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds (Dark Order) on AEW Dynamite

Jericho and John Silver started things off as The Dark Order member unleashed a flurry of offense on the veteran performer. The action quickly spilled to the outside, where Reynolds and Silver executed a brainbuster-suicida combination on the first-ever AEW Champion.

Back in the squared circle, Garcia and Jericho slowly made their way back into the match after other Dark Order members were instructed to leave the ringside by the referee. Jericho Appreciation Society isolated Alex Reynolds, though the latter eventually managed to reach John Silver for the hot tag.

He single-handedly took down 2pointO and Jake Hager on the outside. Back in the ring, John Silver and Reynolds came inches close to winning, but the JAS made some timely interference as Jericho hit Reynolds with a baseball bat. This allowed Daniel Garcia to lock the Dark Order in the sharpshooter for the win on AEW Dynamite.

Jericho Appreciation Society defeated The Dark Order

Grade: B

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was an impressive outing, with several notable storyline developments. It was an action-packed show as the crowd was hot throughout the night.

Grade: B

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava