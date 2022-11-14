What time will Mind Your Manners 2022 air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

Mind Your Manners because school is in session. World-famous etiquette instructor Sara Jane Ho is set to help her students learn the ways of society. The information that she hopes to pass on will help bridge the gap between “etiquette and culture across China and the West during a time of global change and pressure.”

Netflix’s official synopsis for Mind Your Manners reads:

"Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette."

It continues:

"Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation - starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?"

The upcoming Netflix show will air on Wednesday, November 16, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Sara Jane Ho set to teach some manners in Mind Your Manners

Netflix is set to release its latest makeover show, but it’s not like other makeover shows that focus solely on people’s appearances. Mind Your Manners will completely transform a person and the way they carry themselves in the world. The main objective of the show is to help those appearing in it build their confidence to help them navigate social situations with ease.

Sara will teach her clients how to do archery, ride horses, use hand fans, eat fruit with cutlery, and more, as she believes that these can help people build self-assurance in their lives. The trailer for Mind Your Manners starts off with the etiquette coach teaching her students the correct technique of peeling a banana with a fork and knife.

She said:

"First, we cut the head and then we cut the tail."

She tells the class that they don’t want to slice into the body and tells them to keep the knives in the banana. The host then describes what she’s doing as a part of the show and says that she’s taking people on a “journey of self-discovery.”

Bringing out the best in people is part of her job description as an international etiquette teacher, and her methods include helping her students find wisdom and strength that they already possess.

She stated:

"Every class is a different class, every student is a different student."

Her clients are taken aback by the experience of working with the Mind Your Manners expert, and one said that they feel like they’re having a brand new experience. Another is seen tearing up as Sara reminds her that she is brave and strong.

The host described the experience as satisfying, “emotional,” and humbling because they put their faith in her, which further adds meaning to what she does. Sara is a “global etiquette leader” for modern Chinese women as well as women around the world. Her mission is to inspire and empower her students to be their best selves using manners and etiquette.

Mind Your Manners airs on November 16, on Netflix.

