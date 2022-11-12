Who is Sara Jane Ho? Meet the host and etiquette coach of Netflix’s new show Mind Your Manners

Sara Jane Ho is a world-renowned etiquette coach who will be teaching manners in the new series, Mind Your Manners. The six-episode journey will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:01 am.

The synopsis of the new show reads:

“International etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho helps people become their best selves through good manners in this heartwarming makeover series.”

Mind Your Manners Sara Jane Ho is a Harvard Business School graduate

Mind Your Manners’ Sara Jane Ho is an educator and global etiquette leader for modern women around the world. On the show, she is on a mission to inspire and empower her students to become their best selves and put others at ease, with the help of manners and etiquette. Her LinkedIn profile describes her as somebody who,

“Bridges etiquette and culture across China and the West during a time of global change and pressure."

The Hong Kong Chinese native graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA degree. She completed high school at Phillips Exeter Academy and went on to study English literature at Georgetown University. Sara worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley and Perella Weinberg Partners before starting her own venture.

The entrepreneur founded the Institute Sarita, China's first etiquette school, in 2013. Her school was named one of the “World's Most Innovative 50 Companies” by Fast Company magazine in 2014.

Sara was also named "Forbes' Women to Watch in Asia 2013" and "BBC’s 100 Women 2015." She is also the author of the bestselling Chinese-language book, Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante.

Mind Your Manners host Sara is also the host of The Sara Show on Beijing Television. She also has a YouTube channel, The Sara Jane Ho Show, with more than nine thousand subscribers.

On Mind Your Manners Sara Jane Ho will help students shine

On Mind Your Manners, etiquette coach Sara Jane Ho will transform students' lives by teaching them manners and giving them the "confidence to shine in any situation.” The synopsis of the show reads:

“Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette."

It continues,

"Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students’ lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out?”

The preview clip shows students joining her classes to change their “mindset” and be their best selves. Sara says:

"I'm taking people on a journey of self-discovery. As an international etiquette teacher, I bring out the best in people.”

From teaching the right way to eat a banana, peel an orange, hold a fan and dress properly, Sara will go to great lengths to help every student. In the sneak peek, she says:

"Every class is a different class. Every student is a different student. My method is helping my students find the wisdom and strength within themselves. It's humbling because they trusted me and that makes my work very meaningful. Come with me and you'll know what to do anywhere, with anyone, in any situation."

Watch Sara teach manners in the new Netflix series, Mind Your Manners, on November 16, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes