What is Drew Barrymore’s net worth? Emmy-winning actress’ fortune explored ahead of her appearance in Celebrity IOU

Celebrity IOU is set to return to screens for another wholesome season of heartfelt appreciation. As part of the HGTV show, the hosts invite eight celebrities on the set to surprise some people in their lives with a secret home renovation to show them how much they appreciate their constant support.

HGTV’s press release for Celebrity IOU season 5 reads:

"HGTV’s blockbuster hit Celebrity IOU—an inspiration to legions of fans for its heartwarming stories of gratitude and emotional home renovations—will return on Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with eight new star-studded episodes."

It continued:

"The series, which attracted 16.8 million viewers and was the #1 cable program for women during its latest run earlier this year, will showcase more Hollywood A-listers who share their personal accounts of deep thanks for deserving friends or mentors."

Amongst the eight celebrities set to appear on the show is Drew Barrymore, the American actor, producer, model, screenwriter, author, and voice actor.

Drew Barrymore’s net worth explored ahead of her appearance on Celebrity IOU

Set to appear on Celebrity IOU is Drew Barrymore, who has been in front of the camera since she was a child. Her lifelong efforts in the film industry, serving in multiple roles, have gained her an impressive net worth of $125 million.

The 47-year-old actor’s career took off at the age of six with Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. She first appeared in a commercial when she was a toddler. As a child, she starred in Firestarter, Irreconcilable Differences, and Cat’s Eye.

Since her parents were both prominent figures in showbiz, the actress drew up in the public eye and had a troubled childhood. The “media darling” started indulging in alcohol and substance abuse at a young age and had to be admitted to rehab to overcome her issues.

In her 20s, she worked hard to bring her life back on track and started working hard to change her reputation. She starred in Poison Ivy, which became a “cult favorite” even though it didn’t do well at the box office. Other movies that Drew starred in during the 1990s were Doppelganger, The Wedding Singer, and Never Been Kissed.

She kept climbing the ladder of success and starred in the Charlie’s Angels franchise, earning her one of the biggest paychecks of her life at $14 million. She starred in various films, which earned her Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes.

While she dominated the screens with her acting skills, the Celebrity IOU star proved herself in the production field as she co-founded Flower Films with Nancy Juvonen in 1995 and produced many films with her as the lead actor.

In 2010, Drew Barrymore purchased a mansion in Montecito for $5.5 million, which she later listed for approximately $7 million, and sold it in 2014 for $6.35 million, followed by the sale of a Hollywood Hills property in 2018 for $16.5 million. After this, Drew paid $5.5 million for a home in the Hamptons.

Other celebrities to appear on Celebrity IOU include Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, Terry Crews, Wilmer Valderrama, Cindy Crawford, Kate Hudson, and Idina Menzel.

Tune in on Monday, November 14, to see how these celebrities show their appreciation towards their loved ones when the show airs on HGTV.

Poll : 0 votes