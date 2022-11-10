Celebrity IOU 2022 (season 5) guest list: Meet the 8 celebrities from HGTV’s renovation show

Hit reality show Celebrity IOU is set to return with another wholesome season that might possibly leave viewers reaching out for tissues.

The show provides selected celebrities a chance to show their appreciation towards someone in their lives who left an impact in their lives.

HGTV’s official press release for season 5 of the show reads as:

"Working side-by-side with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the celebrities will swing sledgehammers, crank up power saws and bust through walls to surprise these extraordinary people with spectacular home makeovers. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode will be available to stream on discovery+ and HGTV GO on Mondays beginning November 14."

Serving as hosts and renovators of Celebrity IOU will be the famous Scott brothers, Drew and Jonathan, who have previously appeared in multiple shows including Property Brothers, Brother vs. Brother, and more.

Meet the celebrities set to appear in Celebrity IOU season 5

Celebrity IOU will feature eight celebrities who will give back to someone from their lives for the constant support and motivation they provided as the said-celebrities climbed the ladder of success. Amongst them is the late actor Leslie Jordan, whose untimely demise left Hollywood and the world with an unfillable void.

Regarding the same, a promo for the HGTV show stated:

"Leslie Jordan’s kindness and generosity shine in one of his final TV appearances. His legacy of love and laughter lives on."

1) Leslie Jordan

The movie star. who touched millions of hearts in his long career left behind a legacy of kindness and giving back in an episode of Celebrity IOU. During the episode, the late star said that his friends Rosemary Alexander and Newell Alexander have always been there for him.

He further added:

"I had some struggles with alcohol, a little drug use. I’m 25 years clean and sober, but they were instrumental in that too because they never judged me."

2) Drew Barrymore

The 47-year-old American actress, producer, director, author, and talk show host is set to surprise a loved one with a home renovation as part of the HGTV show. She began her career at the tender age of six in E.T: the Extra-Terrestrial.

3) Cindy Crawford

The supermodel, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was born in 1966, in Illinois. She is well known for her roles in Fair Game, 54, and Cougar Town. She was previously married to actor Richard Gere and later wed Rande Gerber, with whom she has two children.

4) Terry Crews

The actor, author, producer, author, and professional athlete is well known for his role as Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn 99. He made his big screen debut in 2000 with The 6th Day and was an NFL player before that. He played for the Los Angeles Rams before returning in 1997.

5) Cheryl Hines

Born in 1965 in Florida, the actor, producer, and director grew up in Tallahassee. She studied theater and television production at the University of Central Florida. She later attended the Groundlings Theater where she learned comedy under Lisa Kudrow.

6) Kate Hudson

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, and bestselling author is known for her roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, Bride Wars, Something Borrowed, and Raising Helen. The 43-year-old has also won a BAFTA Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

7) Idina Menzel

The Tony Award-winning singer and author made her Broadway debut in 1996 as Maureen Johnson in Rent. Her performance won her a nomination for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." She then appeared in Wicked as Elphaba, which won her another Tony Award. The star is now set to appear in Celebrity IOU and upcoming Disney movie, Disenhanted.

8) Wilmer Valderrama

The actor, producer, entrepreneur, and activist is known for one of his earlier roles as Fez in That 70’s Show. His role in the show won him multiple Teen Choice Awards and an ALMA Award nomination. He was born in Miami in 1980 and has an impressive acting resume which has made him a sought-after actor.

Celebrity IOU is set to premiere with its season 5 on November 14, at 9 pm ET on HGTV and will also be simulatneously available on HGTV GO the day the episodes air.

