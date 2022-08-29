4 new HGTV shows releasing in September 2022

HGTV is the go-to channel for home renovations and interior design content. For years now, the leading lifestyle-reality network has been broadcasting content about everything real estate. Viewership for these lifestyle shows hasn’t dipped and continues to go strong, even with streaming platforms like Netflix also releasing similar shows like Instant Hotel and Grand Designs.

HGTV still takes the cake as the most successful housing lifestyle channel with its innovative new releases and iconic franchises like House Hunters and Property Brothers.

This September, the line-up of releases looks quite promising with season renewals of popular shows along with many brand new series. Here’s a list of four TV shows that HGTV viewers can look forward to next month.

1) First Home Fix

A still from HGTV's First Home Fix (Image via Instagram/@raisakuddus)

First Home Fix is a new reality show on the platform, all set to be released on September 3. The show will follow home renovation experts and real-life couple Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus as they work from a design office in their vintage VW van. They’ll create custom and budget-friendly renovations for young newlywed and millennial clients.

Speaking about the inception of the show, Raisa said:

“One day over coffee, I said to Austin we should take my creative, out-of-the-box skills and his hands-on know-how and work together to help people turn their first houses into places that feel like home.”

Raisa is an artist and designer with a good eye for aesthetics, color, and the intricacies of design. Austin is a builder and carpenter, passionate about customizing spaces with unique pieces. The imaginative duo will flip their clients' homes by revamping them with their clever design decisions and creativity.

2) Renovation Impossible

Still from Renovation Impossible on HGTV (image via HGTV)

Another new reality TV show, Renovation Impossible, is set to be released on the platform on September 8. The official HGTV description of the show reads:

“Contractor Russell Holmes, from Garage Rehab and Fast N’ Loud, returns in a new show as he helps clients get their stalled renos back on track using ingenious, dollar-stretching solutions. With some help from designer Paige Poupart, he'll find compromises that make the most-ambitious home improvement dreams a reality.”

Russell Holmes will take up challenging projects with strict budgets and clients often aren’t on the same page when it comes to some renovation decisions. Catch this riveting reality show and watch Holmes employ tough love, creative solutions, and a lot of elbow grease as he helps his clients turn their house into a home.

3) Love it or List it

Love it or List it season 17 all set to release on September 12 (Image via HGTV)

The classic TV show will return with its seventeenth season on September 12. The show revolves around a real estate agent and interior designer duo Hilary Farr and David Visentin who meet with their frustrated clients – seeking a ‘facelift” for their old homes while also looking for new properties.

Homeowners also need to make big decisions on whether to stay or go and the expert duo will compete with one another to influence their final decision. The dynamic between experts and clients is entertaining, adding to the popularity of the show. The home design TV series is widely loved and has provided a lot of insight to the audience regarding their own home décor.

4) Good Bones: Risky Business

Good Bones: Risky Business serves as a brand new spin-off series to the Good Bones franchise – a feel good, home-renovation series that explores lighter aspects of home renovation without deep-diving into its more challenging side.

The spin-off will be released on September 6 and will explore all aspects of home renovation and design, filmed in an entirely unique manner. In an HGTV interview with the show's helm, Mina Hawk spoke about the novelty that the spin-off will bring to the franchise:

“It's going to be something that’s unique about Good Bones: Risky Business. People in the industry can watch and really see, ‘Oh OK, no, I get that; that makes sense,’ because there’s so much more in-depth information. It will also broaden the audience pool a little bit.”

Apart from these shows, HGTV will also be airing home renovation shows such as Tiny Luxury and Amazing Space.

