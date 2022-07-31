5 HGTV shows premiering in August 2022

HGTV is one of the leading channels when it comes to real estate and home decor based reality television. While platforms such as Netflix are also producing content of this kind, HGTV has been at it for a while now. The channel has produced some great reality shows and built a solid audience base over the years.

This August, while some very popular reality shows are returning to the channel, newer shows have also been added to the area of housing. Here's a list of all the reality TV shows the channel is bringing this year.

All the reality television on HGTV

1) Flip To A Million (S1) - August 1

Flip to a million (Image via HGTV)

Premiering on Monday, August 1, 2022, Flip To A Million majorly focuses on how calculated decisions during the beginning stage can contribute to great returns in real estate. The show follows the journey of two couples as they attempt to turn a $1000 beginning into a much bigger home sale.

The home channel itself has referred to the show as based on a social experiment in the context of real estate. The couples are professional house flippers and are expected to engage the audience with strategy rather than drama like your typical reality TV.

2) Inside Out (S2) - August 1

Inside Out on HGTV (Image via HGTV)

Following the success of the first season of Inside Out, the popular show has been renewed for a second season. The season will be eight episodes long and follows Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle as they transform living spaces inside out for their clients.

Although the show is similar to some shows you may find on Netflix and other streaming giants, the channel has an authentic approach to the subject and creates drama from the challenge of creating homes, just the way people want them.

3) Farmhouse Fixer (S2) - August 24

Farmhouse Fixer (Image via Amazon)

Restoring vintage New England homes is one of the best ideas to come out of reality television. Farmhouse Fixer follows Jonathan Knight as he tries to renovate much older farmhouses into modern homes. Some great projects and some light on the world of the creatives make the show an interesting watch.

The episodes will be streaming on Disney+, where the previous season can be streamed as well. Also, watch out for guest appearances from the stars of Unsellable Houses and Houses With History. The show will be premiering on August 24, 2022.

4) First Home Fix (S1) - August 27

First Home Fix (Image via HGTV)

Focusing mainly on the needs of newlyweds and millenials in general, this show follows Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus as they make custom homes based on specific client requirements. These professionals work out of a vintage VW Van, making their work style as interesting as their work itself.

It's a new series and is quite the typical reality show you would find on the channel. However, the channel promises some interesting twists and turns in this reality show. It's premiering on August 27, 2022, and is expected to open to some high viewership owing to its tried and successful themes.

5) Help! I Wrecked My House (S3) - August 27

Help! I Wrecked My House (Image via HGTV)

Capitalizing on the commonality of do-it-yourself disasters, Help! I Wrecked My House documents fixing mess-ups caused by overenthusiastic homeowners. Jasmine Roth, along with her team, helps undo major disasters when designing homes.

The show has been renewed for its third season, owing to its immense popularity. It's going to be a ten-episode season that continues in the vibe of the earlier two seasons. It premieres on August 27, 2022.

While these are some of the current shows renewed for the month, HGTV is, despite its age, quickly adapting to the change in the taste of its consumers and it making some great progress when it comes to making good reality content.

