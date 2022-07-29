Flip to A Million Season 1: Meet the cast of HGTV’s real estate show

Flip to A Million is almost here, and we can't keep calm. The much-awaited house-flipping challenge series will premiere on HGTV on Monday, August 1 at 9 pm ET. The episodes will be released on HGTV Go and Discovery+.

Flip to A Million will showcase two couples who are very successful real estate professionals in their hometowns: Jason and EJ Williams of Chicago, Illinois, and Jon and Dani Wrobel of Long Island, New York. Famous HGTV renovator Alison Victoria hosts the show.

The couples will be challenged to convert their initial $1000 real estate investment into a $1 million house sale within six months in the unknown town of Dallas, Texas.

The teams will have to flip houses constantly by buying, renovating, and selling them with their $1000 initial investment.

About the cast of Flip to A Million

Host Alison Victoria

Alison Victoria is an American interior designer and entrepreneur from Chicago. She has an interior design company called Alison Victoria Interiors and is most famous for her hit HGTV series Windy City Rehab. She is the winner of the 2022 Battle on the Beach renovation competition and makes her own wine in Greece.

Jason and EJ Williams

EJ Williams or Esther Williams has more than 14 years of experience as a real estate investor and broker. She and her husband have negotiated for more than 300 houses. They constantly acquire new rental properties. EJ and Jason own the Ultimate Real Estate Group, a brokerage firm, and Ultimate Homes Chicago, an investment and development company.

Other than that, EJ herself has a big hand behind the Ultimate Real Estate Blueprint, which helps new real estate professionals by holding seminars and events. She is from Chicago and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Jason is more concerned with rebuilding neglected properties and trying to increase their value. The Flip to A Million couple met in 2002 in a concert and have been married for the past 17 years. The couple soon quit their sales job to start their real estate journey after being inspired by HGTV shows. Jason and EJ like adding affordable luxury to their homes.

Jon and Dani Wrobel

Jon Wrobel (Jonathan) grew up in Suffolk County, New York, and often helped his father fix the historic houses of the place. He and his wife own a home renovation and house flipping company called True Place Company. The Flip to A Million couple has been working together for the past 10 years.

Danielle Wrobel was an occupational therapist for disabled people before joining the real estate world. Coming from New York herself, she tries to add functionality to the designs of the houses to be flipped and renovated.

The couple has six-year-old twin daughters who will move to Dallas for the experiment with their parents. They also own two German Shepherd dogs.

Jon and Dani met 10 years ago and fell in love at first sight. The couple married in their mid-20s and welcomed their daughters a year after marriage. Dani joined Jon after he noticed his wife's careful eye for each design. The couple has since flipped 60 houses together.

Flip to A Million will air on HGTV every Monday at 9 pm ET. The show will have a total of six one-hour-long episodes and is produced by Kinetic Content LLC.

