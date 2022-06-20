What is French Modern Style? Taniya Nayak's team uses the famous architectural design on Battle on The Beach

Tonight on Battle on The Beach, Ty, Alison, and Taniya's team were asked to renovate the living room of their respective beach houses.

Inspired by Paris, the French modern style is a design pattern that combines bold modern stylistic patterns with traditional designs. This usually involves painting the walls white and using elegant chic lights, sometimes a chandelier.

The walls of such houses usually have Parsian artwork somehow combined with simple furniture.

Taniya's team Roosevelt and Brandon used this design to renovate the living room with white walls and a custom-built fireplace. The team also added a wooden pattern to the room by burning the wood in the middle.

What happened on Battle on The Beach tonight?

Last week on Battle on The Beach, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak's teams were asked to renovate the bedroom and the bathroom. Ty's team won the challenge and got $3,000 in cash.

Tonight, the teams were asked to renovate the living room of the beach houses. The mentors asked the contestants to add architectural elements to the living room, which was just an empty gigantic room with white paint.

Ty’s team planned to build a custom-vintage fireplace in the room and added oversized light fixtures. Wally and Jaqueline allotted $11,000 for the renovation. The team also added a coffee table and a wooden vintage mantle.

Ty's team built custom legs for the living room table with no screws but glue. Wally and Jaqueline used half the kitchen space to add a bathroom. When they painted the roof, the ceiling started to show holes but Wally used mud holes to cover them up.

They also added a swimming table to the room. The judges felt that the living room lacked seating space but were quite impressed with the bathroom.

Alison’s team decided to remove the windows from the sidewall and install a stone fireplace. Corey and Paige allotted a budget of $11,000 for the task. Alison asked the team to add bathroom/ powder holes to the living room.

With Alison's advice, the team bought three portholes to decorate the living room. Judges liked the stones and the decoration of the room but said that the powder room lacked space.

Roosevelt and Brandon decided to install a custom modern fireplace in the living room and used a wine fridge to decorate the living room. Taniya’s team got the job done in $10,000.

The Battle on The Beach teams first got rid of the previously stained carpets. They were given $1000 to shop for accessories and decorative pieces at the Nautical Antique shop. The pairs were then asked to attend a workshop together to build the living room table.

The episode description reads,

"The teams prepare to take on the living room, but they are left with limited time and tight budgets for this vital space; they'll have to channel their DIY skills to save on costs and showcase custom elements to achieve their styling goals."

Battle on The Beach features three of the biggest HGTV renovators Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Taniya Nayak mentoring a team of two members and guiding them to transform three identical beach houses in Surfside Beach.

Battle on The Beach airs every Sunday on HGTV at 9.00 pm ET.

