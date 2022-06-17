Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria designed a new home from the ground up in Episode 8

Windy City Rehab returned on Thursday night with an all-new episode for the Season 3 finale. But there wasn't a whole lot of rehab happening this week, as Alison Victoria got to design a new home from the ground up.

The Windy City Rehab host's newest client Jim bought an old house located in Chicago. He then knocked it down and wanted her to redesign one from scratch. After finding that it had structural damage and was too small, Jim wanted it to be torn down and built again.

With a budget of $1.5 million, Jim's vision was a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom house fitted with a sauna. Additionally, the Windy City Rehab client wanted a wine vault and bar in the basement. Since he was fond of gardening, he also wanted an atrium for his plants with tall windows that stretched up to the second floor.

Alison takes up a new construction as her final project in Season 3 of Windy City Rehab

After taking a look at the house, Alison shared that this was the largest new construction she had ever done in Chicago. Once the demolition was complete, Alison's team dug up a basement for the new house. Meanwhile, Alison picked out a ceiling panel from a Thai temple that she decided to put in the master bedroom.

Alison called up Jim to talk about the lighting in the atrium as the windows went up. Since each light fixture costs around $600, it would sum up the total to $20,000. Jim told the Windy City Rehab host to keep the original sconces in place.

After learning about Jim's love for plants, Alison decided to bring the plants indoors. As per his wishes, the host also found the perfect statement lighting for the powder room, a vintage three-light fixture made in the 1950s. The Windy City Rehab host also found a way to provide Jim with more privacy in the atrium and first floor by adding thin slabs of iron cut-out leaves in front of the window.

When the house was almost complete, Alison went to install the built-in cabinets for the dining room. While she was there, she discussed what needed to be done with the mantle in the living room. She later found a 150-year-old mantle from France in Atlanta.

But if they attached it, the fireplace would need to be brought forward. Otherwise, she would have to trim some of the details from the mantle. Luckily, her contractor agreed to move the firebox up.

When Jim entered his new home, he was spellbound. He loved the iron fences and the pond located in his front yard. He was thoroughly impressed with all the newly added interiors. Jim was even more taken up with the way Alison designed the kitchen, featuring a 129-inch-long island and a large pantry.

With her final construction for the season complete, will Alison be staying back in Chicago? Towards the end of the episode, she opened up about how she decided to sell the house that she recently moved into, after the property taxes started to double up.

She also asked her friend Britt to pack up some of her things and help her move. Alison felt sad that she was leaving the house that she carefully curated to her liking, but shared that it had to be done.

Windy City Rehab airs every Thursday night at 09.00 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far