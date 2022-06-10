How did Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria renovate a landmark building in Episode 8?

HGTV's Windy City Rehab returned for an all-new exciting episode on Thursday night. In the episode titled, Suburban Stunner this week, Alison Victoria renovated a building in the Beverly neighborhood on the south side of Chicago. But there were a few hiccups that neither the owners nor Alison expected.

The house was built in 1912 and looked dated inside. The house's walls were covered in floral wallpaper, and the main floor rooms were sectioned off. When Alison saw the house, she immediately had a feeling that there was something special about the place.

Little did she know that the house was, in fact, landmarked. Owners Danielle and Lenny Bell moved to their new neighborhood after living in New York City for 13 years. They moved to Chicago with their two kids when they decided to buy a new place.

According to Alison, they bought the house with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms for $491,000, which was a steal. The couple insisted that their home be painted black and white. They also wanted new windows to be installed. The renovation budget for the couple was $250,000.

The Windy City Rehab star was confident she could do with their budget. During rehab, Alison received a shocking message from her architect, who revealed that the house was landmarked. Taken aback, Alison questioned how they got this far without knowing this information. The owners were equally stunned.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their opinions about the renovation.

Fans hope Alison doesn't mess up the landmark building on Windy City Rehab

Taking to Twitter, fans hoped that the Windy City Rehab star does not mess up the building. Some added that her designs were plain and not up to the mark.

More details on the renovation of the landmark building in Windy City Rehab

Alison initially suggested an open concept, but the couple was against it. So, Alison proposed combining the living and dining rooms to create a good flow. They would also have a long passway between the rooms and the kitchen.

Danielle already had plans for how she wanted her kitchen to look. Her dream kitchen needed to be remodeled to be functional. The owners also wanted the Windy City Rehab star to create an oasis for their bedroom. They requested a big closet and a private bathroom.

The couple also wanted a relaxation room along with their bedroom. To accommodate that, Alison planned to extend the flat roof to build the amenities. Right when the demolition was about to begin, the landmark news was brought to notice. Hence, they had to scrap the extension room.

But with other permits in place, Alison was able to give the Bells their dream home. Danielle's dream kitchen had a butcher-block island and manufactured stone as countertops. The green paint is also tied with the green stained glass.

As for the owner's closet, the primary suite was split into a big closet and a bathroom for the parents. The kids had their bathroom on the same floor. Even though the couple didn't get the extension they wanted, Alison could still stay within their given budget.

Windy City Rehab Season 3 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET on HGTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

