Why are fans slamming Alison Victoria for her renovation design in Windy City Rehab Season 3 Episode 6?

Alison Victoria failed to impress Windy City Rehab fans tonight. In her latest episode, Alison renovated a Chicago suburb home by adding personal elements to the newly constructed house.

She installed brass gates instead of the main door and gave the house a rustic-modern look. She also installed greyish tiles and removed the dining room from the home. Fans did not like the house's overall look and slammed her for designing the house in a confusing and boring way.

Windy City Rehab fans disliked Alison's latest home renovation

In her latest episode, which aired on May 26, Alison Victoria failed to impress Windy City Rehab fans with her renovation project. She took upon the challenging task of renovating a new suburban home and installed a brass door instead of a main gate, which fans felt was unnecessary. They also felt that the gates were not positioned correctly and were more inclined to the left.

Thye disliked the positioning and style of the banquette. Fans also disliked the greyish tile colors and the mixed elements between the old and the new.

Carolyn Gordon @CarolyngordonMo The banquette right next to the door?? Who wants to walk into a chair? #WindyCityRehab The banquette right next to the door?? Who wants to walk into a chair? #WindyCityRehab

😺😺ℂ𝕠𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕖𝕟😺😺 @shamrocks74 Those doors are awful. It looks like they pulled them off of a condemned house. #WindyCityRehab Those doors are awful. It looks like they pulled them off of a condemned house. #WindyCityRehab

🖤~~SallyB~~🖤 @SallyBalsamo She’s painting that porch right? That’s not the color to match the bizarre gold bubbly doors? #WindyCityRehab She’s painting that porch right? That’s not the color to match the bizarre gold bubbly doors? #WindyCityRehab https://t.co/SEZN0lr4YS

OldCatLady @OldCatLady1127 Absolutely hate the burned wood look. Awful. But where can I find an Ari? #WindyCityRehab Absolutely hate the burned wood look. Awful. But where can I find an Ari? #WindyCityRehab

E 😏 @milo2120 Those brass doors are absolutely atrocious. I do not like it at all #WindyCityRehab Those brass doors are absolutely atrocious. I do not like it at all #WindyCityRehab

Jerzygirl45 @jerzygirl45 Giant brass front doors? Is this a house or a bank? #WindyCityRehab Giant brass front doors? Is this a house or a bank? #WindyCityRehab

Babs @BARBedWireZ Not liking the front doors or that fireplace mantle at all! Truth be told, the front doors are atrocious! #WindyCityRehab Not liking the front doors or that fireplace mantle at all! Truth be told, the front doors are atrocious!#WindyCityRehab

What happened on Windy City Rehab tonight?

Tonight on Windy City Rehab, Alison renovated a big suburban house, mixing together antique and new elements. The clients asked Alison to add personal elements to the home. She decided to install brass doors for the main gate, giving the home a unique look. She and Ari also constructed a new brew room in the basement.

The episode description read,

"Alison takes on a project to rescue her clients from a bad floor plan in the Chicago suburb of Evanston. She'll have to juggling a huge budget, tight timelines and demanding homeowners as she struggles to keep the renovation on track."

Alison chose wooden tiles for the floor that were painted in a weathered grey shade. She decided to put white quartz marble on the kitchen countertop. Alison removed the dining room and instead installed a custom banquette right next to the kitchen door.

Alison decided to install an antique mantle and a modern looking firelplace. She changed the layout of the second floor and gave the main suite's bathroom not one but two access points, thus making the bathroom accessible from the bedroom and walk-in-closet.

The overall look of the home gave a mix of old and new elements. The home was painted in a horizontal-vertical design mixed between tiles and wooden materials.

The clients had purchased the house for $375,000 and had a budget of 1 million Dollars. Alison went a little overbudget and took 18 months to complete the project.

More about Windy City Rehab

Windy City Rehab features former Kitchen Crashers star Alison Victoria, who uses her sharp business skills and knowledge of the local market to renovate Chicago houses that either need upgrading or overall renovation.

She uses unique architectural designs to updrade the homes in a luxurious style with little renovations and less budget.

Last week, Alison renovated a 3,400-square-foot brick house which was constructed in 1890s with a limited budget of $150,000. She managed to pull off the entire project within the given budget with a customized kitchen hood, a fireplace mantel and a one-of-a-kind pedestal for the kitchen island. She also built a gym and media room in the basement.

New episodes of Windy City Rehab air every Thursday on HGTV at 9 pm ET.

