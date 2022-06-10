Why did Alexis Christina exit Ex On the Beach Season 6?

Ex On The Beach returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Thursday night. Titled, Where's The Lie? Ray's player mentality finally caught up with him this week as Alexis exposed a secret. She also decided she deserved better and chose to walk away, leaving everyone shocked.

This week on Ex On The Beach, Alexis decided that it was time to move on. She shared that she was proud of her growth and was happy to finally say that she could let go of her past. The Ex On The Beach star gathered the other couples and told them that she finally got the closure she wanted from Ray. She believed that there was nothing left for her to do on the show and bid goodbye to the cast members.

Ray was taken aback by her decision but came to terms with it, claiming that he had dug his own hole. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that they were glad that Alexis decided to move on.

Fans are happy that Alexis dumped Ray on Ex On The Beach

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that although they were sad to see her go, they felt that Alexis made the best choice by deciding to leave Ray. Some also added that she deserved only the best.

Siobhain @summer0001

#ExOnTheBeach I'm sad to see Alexis go but so happy that she gets to move on I'm sad to see Alexis go but so happy that she gets to move on #ExOnTheBeach

🧠 @_MindVibesLife i like how Alexis close her chapter and moving on awe 🫢 #ExOnTheBeach i like how Alexis close her chapter and moving on awe 🫢 #ExOnTheBeach

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail #ExOnTheBeach I hope alexis sees how much better she deserves I hope alexis sees how much better she deserves ❤️ #ExOnTheBeach

Here's more details on why Alexis chose to leave Ray on Ex On The Beach

After the drama last week, Alexis decided to confront Ray reagrding his actions during the previous Table of Truth. She mentioned that she was hurt by Ray's claim that she didn't fight for him enough. She said:

"He never told me that I should've fought for him. That has never been brought up. That's a pretty big key."

Instead of coming clean to Alexis, Ray continued to lie to his ex. Luckily, Alexis did not buy a word he said. He then got up and walked away mid-conversation. The next day, Ray thought the best thing to do was to clear the air in front of the other cast members. But little did he know that the decision to do so would backfire. Talking to the Ex On The Beach couples, Ray shared:

"I hear a lot of 'He say, she say.' I'm tired of it."

Although Alexis planned on having a one-on-one conversation with Ray, after he called her out to the floor in front of everyone else, she decided it was best to call him out for who he was. She revealed:

"I mean, it's not really a 'he said, she said' thing. We had phone s*x twice before coming here. So that's why I've been up and down and very confused with him. Because I felt like it was sending me mixed signals to do stuff like that outside of here. If you're not speaking your full truth and story to everyone, it just makes me look like I'm crazy."

Other couples were shocked by Alexis' revelation. Kyra claimed that Ray made Alexis look like she was just weirdly into him for no reason. However, it turned out there was a reason she seemed to be into him. Alexis also shared that there were several times when she decided to move on, but something would always pull her back to Ray.

With the finale inching close this week, Alexis decided that it was time to take matters into her own hands and leave. She told Ray that she didn't want to be with him or even stay friends. She also did not wish to speak to him again.

Ex On The Beach airs every Thursday night at 8.00 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far