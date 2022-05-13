Why are fans okay with Ranin Karim quitting Ex On The Beach?

Episode 7 of Ex on the Beach Season 5 aired tonight on MTV. Ranin Karim disrespected Elias Abreau by interrupting him repeatedly while he was trying to explain to her that she was his friend.

She was upset that he made a move on another ex on Ex on the Beach after she gave him permission to explore a new relationship with someone else.

Fans felt that she was being a hypocrite and was jealous of her ex bonding with someone else, which is the entire premise of the show. Viewers believed that their relationship was beyond repair and were not too upset when she quit the show:

Giving exes a chance to reconnect with the "ones that got away," Ex on the Beach sends ex-couples on a beach vacation to live together and gives them an opportunity to reignite the spark. Most of the contestants are chosen from other famous reality TV shows like Big Brother and Teen Mom.

Ex on the Beach fans react after Ranin Karim quits the show

Tonight on Ex on the Beach, Ranin gave Elias permission to pursue others on the show, but she got jealous when Elias showed interest in Emily. She told Arisce that it was a little weird that he was not giving the new ex a little bit of space. Elias asked her to respect him. Ranin fought with her ex-husband, saying that he made a move too fast and yelled at him to go home. She was upset that Elias made a move so quickly.

Ranin and Elias won the title of 'Most likely to become exes again.' Elias also won the title of 'Most likely to go home with someone else.' Elias tried to explain to her that she was still his friend, but she refused to listen and said:

"I am wasting my time. Seriously."

Elias felt that she was being disrespectful. He was shocked that it was her who gave him permission to explore a relationship with other people but was now furious at him for pursuing another girl. He said:

"Who do you think you are?"

Ranin felt that Elias was not being held accountable for his actions and left the beach soon after.

Fans felt that it was exhausting for him to try and mend a relationship that was already over. They thought she was hypocritical and believed that Elias did nothing wrong. Fans hoped Ranin would find someone else:

Embarrassed Spread @EmbarrassSpread Ranin is leaving! Maybe this is the best for her #ExOnTheBeach Ranin is leaving! Maybe this is the best for her #ExOnTheBeach

Alana @Alana28191162 Ranin he don’t want you sis JUST MOVE ON #exonthebeach Ranin he don’t want you sis JUST MOVE ON #exonthebeach https://t.co/w9HvcvNmyD

Airén @tristeIRL Ranin is obsessed Like move on #ExOnTheBeach Ranin is obsessed Like move on #ExOnTheBeach

Alana @Alana28191162 Ranin how you gone leave before your ex #exonthebeach Ranin how you gone leave before your ex #exonthebeach https://t.co/XwKzKuECXb

Alana @Alana28191162 Ranin is definitely not over her ex #exonthebeach Ranin is definitely not over her ex #exonthebeach https://t.co/eVRVrlvmKp

Joker Enthusiast @SavageGamer400 Ranin just need to leave the beach she's obviously being annoying atp #ExOnTheBeach Ranin just need to leave the beach she's obviously being annoying atp #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/jYaLxTKSKe

Anthony @anthony_gummy Ranin losing her cool while wearing vans at prom is sending me #ExOnTheBeach Ranin losing her cool while wearing vans at prom is sending me #ExOnTheBeach

Isiah Holliday❌ @holliday_isiah I think Ranin is going to leave the house. She seems like she has unresolved issues with her ex husband and I think she need some Therapy and to leave each other ALONE!!! #exonthebeach I think Ranin is going to leave the house. She seems like she has unresolved issues with her ex husband and I think she need some Therapy and to leave each other ALONE!!! #exonthebeach

Ex on the Beach episode recap

Last week's episode of Ex on the Beach was extremely scandalous as Dani Coco quit the show after realizing she deserved better than David Barta, who had formed a strong bond with Kyra Green.

Kat Dunn arrived on the show as Ricky Rogers' ex-girlfriend, but he wanted to focus on his budding romance with Derynn. Elias told Ranin that he wanted to be with her for a long time.

Tonight on the show, viewers saw the exes go on the first prom night of the season, where they were asked to award each other titles using sachets. Mike won the title of 'Most likely to talk about someone behind their back.' Da'Vonne was deemed to be the 'Most emotionally guarded.'

Ray won the title of 'Biggest player,' which he seemed to disagree with. David got the title of 'Most likely to get played.' Derynn and Ricky were very happy to learn that they had won the title of 'Royal Couple.'

Two new exes, Nicole O'Brien (Bryce's ex) and Emily (Kyra's ex), joined the show.

Nicole P, Nicole O', Bryce, and Ray

Nicole O' entered the show tonight to rekindle things with Bryce. However, Nicole was nervous about Bryce rekindling his romance with his ex.

Bryce spoke to Nicole O' and revealed his intentions of getting back together with her in case things did not work out with Nicole P.

Kyra and David

Tonight on Ex on the Beach, Kyra's ex Emily joined the show. In a promo, she revealed that she was involved with someone else at the time they were dating. Kyra confessed that the two were constantly cheating on each other at the time, which is why they broke up.

Kyra confessed to Emily that David was not the kind of person she usually goes out with. David set up a date for both the girls to tell Kyra that he was ready to give her space if she wanted to explore her relationship dynamics with her ex.

Fans slammed David for setting up the date, and many believed that Kyra would leave him.

Ex on the Beach airs every Thursday on MTV at 8.00 pm ET.

Edited by Siddharth Satish