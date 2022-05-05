Who are Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin? Teen Mom 2 stars talk about getting back together in show’s preview

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are hinting at getting back together after a tumultuous relationship in the past. In the show’s preview, the former couple talked about the possibility of reigniting their relationship as they have been very good co-parents and things have been going well between them.

The conversation started after the former couple went on a trip together for their son Lincoln’s football competition. They noted how their equation changed for good, making Kailyn see a "little glimmer of hope.”

All about Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin

Born on March 1, 1992, Kailyn Rae Lowry became a mom for the first time in 2009 at the age of 17. She got pregnant with her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania native gave birth to her first son, Isaac Elliot Rivera, on January 18, 2010. But things went kaput between the couple and they soon parted ways.

Kailyn met Javi Marroquin during season 4 of Teen Mom. The two got married and welcomed their son Lincoln Marshall on November 16, 2013. After the couple suffered a miscarriage with their second child, the marriage started to suffer and they decided to go their separate ways. They got divorced in 2016 when Marroquin went overseas for six months.

Kailyn later found love with Chris Lopez and became a mom for the third time on August 5, 2017, with their son Lux Russell. But this time too, her relationship ended on a sour note as the couple parted ways in 2018. She gave birth to her fourth child, Creed Romello Lopez, on July 30, 2020.

Post his divorce from Lowry, Marroquin, who has also featured in The Challenge (1998) and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (2014), was in relationships with Cassie Bucka, Madison Channing Walls, Briana DeJesus, and Lauren Comeau.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin's relationship timeline

The MTV reality showTeen Mom 2 stars met each other in 2011 when Lowry was working at a mall in her native place. Despite initially refusing several of Marroquin’s advances, she eventually shared her number with him.

The couple dated for eight months before getting engaged. The lovebirds walked down the aisle on September 4, 2012, in a small ceremony at a Pennsylvania courthouse. The family then moved to Delaware.

However, the couple hit a rough patch when Kailyn Lowry was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013. During season 3 of the show, the former shoved Marroquin as they fought, screaming, “God, I f**king hate you,” to which Marroquin replied, “And that’s why we’re f**king breaking up.”

After giving birth to Lincoln, the couple’s relationship hit rock bottom as Kailyn suffered a miscarriage in late 2015. Marroquin reportedly “blamed” his wife for losing the baby.

Kailyn reportedly confirmed their split when Marroquin was deployed to Qatar and by December 2016, their divorce was finalized. Confirming the news, Marroquin told Radar Online at the time:

“It’s true, it’s been finalized. I didn’t take her for child support because I do have 50/50 [custody] of Lincoln.”

Despite their rough past, Kailyn is now successfully co-parenting their son Lincoln with her ex-husband Marroquin and both of them are working "toward bettering" themselves, in the hope that things might work out in their favour and they may reunite once again.

