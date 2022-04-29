Why was Ant Anstead’s emergency request for full custody of son Hudson with ex Christina Hall denied?

Ant Anstead's emergency request for custody of his two-year-old son Hudson whom she shares with ex Christina Hall was denied by the judge, as the custody battle between them continues.

A California Superior Court judge in Orange County denied Anstead's ex-parte application on Thursday because he failed to prove critical circumstances concerning the child and did not give Hall enough notice.

As per the star's court order obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host claimed that he has been the "primary parent," and Hall only spent an "average of nine full days each month over the last 20 months and an average of seven full days per month in 2022" with their son.

More about Ant Anstead's custody order and relationship with Christina Hall

Anstead reportedly asked the court for Hall's "regular" custody schedule to be "alternating weekends, Friday at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. commencing May 6, 2022, in California only, except for vacations."

The filing order by Anstead reads:

"This will allow Christina's time to be stepped-up over the next several months to match the schedule she has with her other children."

The star is father to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his previous marriage to Louise Storey. Hall shares son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.

Hall responded to the custody filing by Anstead in a statement given to PEOPLE. She said:

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

She continued:

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

They were given joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson after their divorce in July 2021. The former couple tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Anstead and Christina on the Coast star welcomed Hudson in September 2019, but the latter announced their split a year later.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Hall said:

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority."

In January 2021, the TV series host spoke to PEOPLE about the pair's joint efforts in raising their son. He said:

"There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa."

Hall also spoke later that year to PEOPLE about how the duo shared the same priorities for their children.

"The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be."

The former couple moved on with their lives post-divorce. Hall recently married Josh Hall, 41, a realtor, after a year of dating. She keeps her followers updated on social media about their activities and shares pictures of her kids. Anstead has been in a relationship with Renee Zellweger, 53, since June 2021.

Edited by Srijan Sen