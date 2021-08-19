Who are Ant Anstead's ex-wives? Celebrity IOU host has three kids from previous marriages

Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Ant Anstead appears to have confirmed dating rumors with guest star Renée Zellweger a few weeks after photos of them kissing went viral.

In a recently-concluded E! News podcast Daily Pop, Ant Anstead opened up on how "close" they've gotten, leaving enough room for speculation. While some may criticize the move, he has been in the entertainment industry long enough to know how public relationships turn out.

What also doesn't help his case is that he has been married before and there is a chance his past may be discussed widely once he breaks his silence on his romance with the Bridget Jones's Diary star.

Who was Ant Anstead married to?

Anstead has been in two marriages. Before he met Christina Haack, he was married to an English woman Louise Anstead. They were married for 12 years (2005-2017) and share two kids, Amelie, 17 and Archie, 14 according to Life and Style Magazine. She's a lesser-known chapter, a story that's pale compared to his glitzy and much-publicized marriage to HGTV star, Haack.

Ant Anstead and Haack were married for a little over two years. During this time, they welcomed a baby boy, Hudson, who they will co-parent going forward. Although the reason for their split continues to be a mystery, Haack shared a graceful exit post on Instagram.

Is there any truth to Ant Anstead and Renee Zellwegger's relationship?

"Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there," Anstead told E! News and added, "But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She's a super pro and she can weld."

Christina Haack sparks engagement rumors

Unlike her ex, Haack believes in being expressive. Although certain aspects of her life remain concealed, she's making no secret of her relationship with real estate agent Joshua Hall.

According to a TMZ report, she had shared a photo on Instagram, which highlighted her ring. However, she later replaced the image with a similar one that didn't focus on the ring.

On the work front, Anstead will be seen in Celebrity IOU: Joyride next, while Haack will return with the 10th season of Flip or Flop later this year.

