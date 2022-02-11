Maximillion Cooper's children: All about his family as British entrepreneur welcomes first child with rapper, Eve

Maximillion Cooper and Eve Jihan Cooper recently welcomed their first child. The latter announced the news through Instagram on February 10.

Eve informed about the birth of her son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, and shared a picture where the newborn is swaddling and sleeping in a Moses basket.

The rapper also said that words cannot describe her feelings. Cooper also shared the same picture on his Instagram and said, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve announced the news of her pregnancy back in November 2021 and later shared a few photos where she was cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble. She wrote,

“Can’t you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper shared the same photos on his page and said they were excited to share the news of welcoming a new member of their family.

Maximillion and Eve tied the knot in 2014 after four years of dating. The latter is also a stepmother to her husband’s four teenage children from his previous marriage, Lotus, Jagger, Cash, and Mini.

Children of Maximillion Cooper

Although Maximillion Cooper recently welcomed a son with Eve, he is already the father of four children.

Born on June 12, 2002, Lotus Cooper is 19-years-old. Jagger Cooper was born on September 23, 2003, and is 17-years-old.

Maximillion’s third child is Cash Cooper, born on January 24, 2006, and is 15-years-old. His youngest child is Mini Cooper, born on July 15, 2008, and she is 13-years-old.

Cooper is a famous entrepreneur and racecar driver. He founded a celebrity motor rally called Gumball 3000 in 1999, owns a clothing brand, and has a charity foundation under the same name, which helps underprivileged youth around the UK.

Maximillion Cooper is already the father of four children from his previous marriage (Image via Guido De Bortoli/Getty Images)

The 49-year-old was previously married to Julie Brangstrup. The pair divorced in 2003.

Cooper and Brangstrup are former co-workers and the latter is the co-founder of Gumball 3000. Julie also founded her group Cash & Rocket in 2011.

Following her separation from Maximillion, Julie tied the knot with Mark Brangstrup Watts in 2012, and the two are parents to their three children.

