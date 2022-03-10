How many ex-husbands does Leah Messer have? 'Teen Mom' star opens up on dating US army officer Jaylan Mobley

After years of struggles and two divorces, Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is in a happy place now. The reality TV star is hopelessly in love with US Army cyber officer Jaylan Mobley, whom she met in 2021 at the Wiz Khalifa concert.

Although the star was a little hesitant to pursue a romantic relationship with the officer and had her “guard up” at the beginning after getting to know him better, she took a plunge. The bonus point is that he formed a “natural” connection with her three kids, who adore him.

All About Ex-husbands does 'Teen Mom' Leah Messer

The 16 and Pregnant alum Leah Messer has been married and divorced twice.

She started her TV journey with her now ex-husband Corey Simms. She became pregnant with their twins, Aliannah Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms, and gave birth to them in 2009.

Although things were fine initially, the following year, Messer briefly broke up with Simms as she was unsure about their future together. But in late 2010, the couple reconciled and got married.

However, things went kaput when Messer reportedly admitted to cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend before their wedding and even afterward. The couple eventually divorced in June 2011 but agreed to co-parent their kids.

After their divorce, Simms married Miranda Patterson in June 2013 and are still a couple. Even the author of Hope, Grace & Faith moved on and started dating Jeremy Calvert.

The couple married in April 2012, but things went downhill after Calvert’s work kept him away from home for a longer period of time, stressing Messer.

The couple ended their relationship at the end of season 6 of the show and finally divorced in June 2015. The couple are now co-parents to their daughter Adalynn Faith Calvert, born in 2013.

The MTV star started dating Jason Jordan in late 2018 but called it quit in April 2019. After a long break, Messer decided to go back “into the dating world” on her “own terms.”

Her patience paid off when she met her current U.S. Army boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, whom she started dating in September 2021. Despite being in a long-distance relationship, as Messer lives in her native West Virginia while Mobley lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, the star hopes that their relationship will go leaps and bounds in the near future.

