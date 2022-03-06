Why are Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd getting divorced? 'Million Dollar Listing' star splits from husband after 5 years of marriage

Josh Flagg is divorcing his husband, Bobby Boyd, after separating a few months ago. The real estate agent also confirmed the end of his marriage in a statement shared to Instagram on March 4 which states:

“Bobby and I are divorcing. This might sound abrupt but I felt I should be transparent from the top rather than bury the headline. This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion. It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves.”

He continued and said that he cares deeply for Bobby and has nothing but love and respect. He ended the statement by thanking everyone for their support.

Bobby also issued a statement saying that he would be forever grateful for his relationship with Josh. He said that he and Josh have spent the last few months figuring out a solution together. He added,

“We wanted this to be private between us and not involve most of our friends and family. If there is one thing I can say about both of us, it’s that we both gave everything we absolutely could to make this work.”

Reasons behind Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd’s divorce

Josh Flagg confirmed his split with Bobby Boyd in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday.

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd's cause of divorce has not been revealed yet (Image via Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

The reason for their divorce currently remains unknown. However, in his most recent statement, Bobby Boyd said that sometimes love is not enough and they have found that they want different things for their lives and their paths look very different. He mentioned,

“And now, today, we both go on our new journeys. This may be the end of our romantic relationship, but I’ll always consider him part of my family. Joshua, I love you and wish you nothing but love and absolute happiness. Thank you everyone for your love, support, and understanding.”

Josh Flagg came out as gay in March 2011. The 36-year-old proposed to his fiancé Bobby Boyd during a flash mob at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in July 2016.

The pair tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. on September 10, 2017, and they lived in a house in the flats of Beverly Hills.

