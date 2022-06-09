Who is B-Lashes? Derynn Paige's BFF set to appear in Ex On the Beach Season 5 Episode 11

Derynn Paige's BFF, B-Lashes, is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Ex On the Beach Season 5 to give some relationship advice to the former. Episode 11 of the show will air on June 9, 2022, at 8 pm on MTV.

The show is being aired after a two-year-long hiatus. It features singles from various reality television shows trying to find new connections on Gran Canaria Island of Spain. They are “unaware that at any moment one or more of their exes could appear to complicate their new love connections.” This leaves the decision up to daters to decide whether to rekindle their old relationship or explore the new one.

All about Ex On the Beach’s Derynn Paige's BFF

Born in 1992, B-Lashes aka Brittani Schwartz is an Italian girl reigning from Long Island, NY with a master's degree in school counseling.

She has appeared on MTV’s Double Shot At Love. Jewelry and fashion are her biggest passions. She runs her own business, B-Lashes Boutique, where she sells jewelry. B-Lashes also shares her jewelry designs on her blashesboutique Instagram account, which at present has over 17.1K followers.

Viewers loved her larger-than-life personality on the MTV dating game show. Although she couldn’t make it to the finals of the first season, she inspired others to “be more” and to “never let anyone dull your sparkle.”

B-Lashes believes in "more is more" and continues to live by that statement, which is quite evident from her Instagram profile. On her profile, she shares ultra-glamorous and fashionable pictures with her 198K followers, as of writing.

About Ex On the Beach Season 5 Episode 11

Episode 11 of Ex On the Beach will air on Thursday. The synopsis of the episode, titled Where's The Lie? reads:

“Derynn is sent to the Shack of Secrets where a surprise guest adds a real perspective on her relationship with Ricky. Ray's player ways catch up with him when Alexis exposes a secret. The final Table of Truth puts everyone.”

In this new episode of Ex On the Beach that releases on Thursday, Derynn Paige will be sharing exciting news with renowned internet star and reality television show personality B-Lashes. However, after this, she would get a fact check from her “best friend.”

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Paige shares a piece of news with B-lashes on a video call. On the call, she says that she “has been seeing Ricky” again as he is now “so loyal, so honest” and is only hooked on her.

However, Paige's “ride or die” does not seem to be happy with the exes getting back together. She even reminds Paige that Ricky has cheated on her in the past and might do it again, saying:

“Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

B-lashes reaction leaves Paige stunned and makes her rethink her decision.

Recap of Ex On the Beach Season 5 Episode 10

On the June 2 episode of Ex On the Beach, Something Like the Truth, things got heated after Da'vonne's ex-boyfriend Jamar revealed some secrets to her from the time the two were dating.

One of the most shocking things he revealed was his involvement with a third person when the two were together. The synopsis of the episode read:

“An ex arrives at the worst time to completely upend a recently sparked romance between Da'vonne and Alain; the Shack of Secrets adds tension and makes one couple question their relationship in seven minutes.”

Tune in on June 9 on Ex On the Beach to find out if Paige will agree with her BFF or if she will continue her relationship with Ricky.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far