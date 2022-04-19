Who is Selena Martin? Tiffany Haddish gives BFF’s home a stylish makeover on Celebrity IOU

Tonight's Celebrity IOU episode was extra special for friends all across the globe, as viewers witnessed Tiffany Haddish surprise her best friend, Selena Martin, with a home makeover.

Celebrity IOU follows famous real estate renovators Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as Property Brothers, as they go around helping celebrities surprise their personal heroes with house makeovers.

Who is Selena Martin?

Selena Martin is Tiffany Haddish's best friend of 20 years. She graduated from California State University in 2020 with a Bachelors in Psychology. She currently works in Clinical Operations - Aesthetics and specializes in clinical trials, clinical research, and the pharmaceutical industry.

Martin has two kids, a son named Evan and a daughter named Cadence, with her husband of 16 years. She has multiple pets.

Selena Martin's friendship with Tiffany Haddish

Selena has been friends with Tiffany since they were both 12 years old. They met in school in the 7th grade. Haddish thanked Selena back in 2018 when she received the best-supporting-actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle. She said in her speech,

"My best friend, Selena. I’ve known you since we were 12 years old. I walked up to you like, You’re going to be my friend and also you was like What? And you’re nonetheless my friend.

She further added,

And she never tried to kick me to the curb, and that means she laughed at all my stupid jokes. Told me when I was doing too much, told me when I was doing just enough, and told me when to do more, and I appreciate you for that "

In tonight's episode of Celebrity IOU, Tiffany revealed that Selena gave her a place to sleep when she had nowhere else to go during her divorce proceedings. She also said Selena was the only one who laughed at her bad jokes. She told the viewers that Selena had always encouraged and loved her.

Tiffany gave Selena a surprise home makeover tonight on Celebrity IOU with the help of the property brothers. She asked the brothers to renovate her home and completely change her kitchen look since Selena is a very creative person who loves to cook new things.

The Property Brothers did a good job and even added a dining room to the kitchen. They gave the bathroom a very classy look. Tiffany helped them set up the bathroom.

She also helped the duo by placing the fireplace and in the demolition process. The property brothers loved Tiffany's effort in remodeling her friend's house.

After the renovation, Tiffany lovingly said,

"My friend deserves the best"

Selena loved the house and said that it was,

"A completely different house. The kitchen blew away my mind."

For more emotional tales and touching friendships, viewers can watch Celebrity IOU on HGTV as new show episodes roll out every Monday at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

