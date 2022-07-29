What time will Inside Out Season 2 air on HGTV? Release date and more about the renovation show

HGTV’s Inside Out is back with another season. Returning to the show as co-hosts are Southern California home renovators Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle. The duo worked together to renovate homes from the inside as well as the outside, they transform their clients’ homes as well as their exterior space.

Episode one of season 2 will premiere on August 1, at 8 pm ET, and will have 8 episodes.

In a statement, the HGTV network said:

Renovation duo Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle transform homes as Carmine handles everything from the walls in, and Mike leads all things outside. They work together balancing client priorities and budgets to create stunning spaces from the inside out.

When will Inside Out season 2 air?

HGTV’s Inside Out season 2 will premiere on August 1, at 8 pm ET on HGTV.

In each episode, Carmine Sabatella will be primarily responsible for the interior while Mike Pyle will be sprucing up the exteriors of each house that they take on.

HGTV’s press release for Inside Out season 2 said:

Carmine and Mike will join forces to balance their clients’ priorities and deliver cohesive, gorgeous spaces from the inside out.

In the season premiere, the duo will take on a massive project for a couple who is desperate to complete much-needed renovations to their home.

It also said:

Carmine will tap the potential of their interior by creating a modern kitchen with a mobile island and a spa-like main bathroom with a striking wood paneled ceiling. And, outdoors, Mike will astonish the family with a beautifully updated pool, fire pit lounge and game zone.

Episodes one and two of season 2 will follow the duo while they renovate the house of Chris and Jenna, who have trouble coming up with a plan for how to proceed post their DIY improvements.

Episode 4, Back That House Up will follow home renovations of Katie and Michael.

The co-hosts, struggle to balance the couple’s goals. The interior design proposes to add 1000 square feet of space, while Mike suggests an elegant design for the outside.

Episode 5, This House is Lit will follow home renovations of Ashley and Brad.

The couple isn’t sure about how to fix the unused wasted space in their home as well as the privacy issues in the master bedroom. Carmine suggests a plan in which the space is optimized while Mike comes up with a family-friendly backyard which includes an outdoor kitchen.

The dynamic duo responsible for home renovations

Carmine Sabatella is an American real estate agent, and has a background in interior design and landscape architecture.

The Inside Out co-host and interior designer is 47 years old and has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Business and Public Relations from USC.

Mike Pyle is an American landscape designer and consultant, who has over 19 years of experience in the landscape industry. He is the owner of Mike Pyle Design and co-founder of The Hunt Collection.

On his website, he says:

“With over 19 years experience in the landscape industry I have learned and been exposed to every aspect of the trade. From digging trenches to project management and most recently landscape design and consulting.”

When Mike Pyle was initially approached by an HGTV producer about the show, one of the first people he thought of was Sabatella.

